Captain of the Central African Republic team and Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew are trending online

The skilful footballers got into a heated argument after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in a 4-3 match

Some social media users have commented on the viral video trending on X

A fan of the Ghana Black Stars has posted a video of Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew and the captain of the Central African Republic team fighting after the match on June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In the viral video, Jordan Ayew and Geoffrey Kondogbia were seen exchanging words while Black Stars goalkeeper Ati Zigi tried to calm them down.

Jordan Ayew and the Captain of the CAR team in a heated argument about the World Cup Qualifiers game. Photo credit: @withalvin.

Source: Instagram

Jordan Ayew pushed the captain of the Les Fauves (The Wild Beasts), and more players from both teams rushed to the park.

Later, Antoine Semenyo tried to defend Jordan Ayew's honours while Thomas Partey exchanged pleasantries with teammates of the Central African Republic team.

Watch the video below:

Ghana Football Association thanks Ghanaians for supporting the Black Stars of Ghana

The management of the Ghana Football Association has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, especially the Asanti Region, for always attending their matches in great numbers.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Naaameen stated:

Chale The CAR Guy Slap Jordan Paaa oo

@ItzEliInit stated:

The Aziz guy e be harmless person aa anka he rush go dey push push.

@abi_yeb stated:

That CAR guys are aggressive and bitter. Did they think we would allow them to come for revenge? We are still lions when it comes to football. We just slept a little but woke up already.

@Sk_Blinks105 stated:

The Aziz guy he no fit do ein job for here ? Like Ebi fans anka he beat them already.

@PLGunner stated:

This is normal in football. It is called “when we close you’ll see”

Ghanaians React As Jordan Ayew Scores Hat-Trick To Give The Black Stars A Rare Victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jordan Ayew, a Crystal Palace player representing Ghana in 100 international matches.

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has shown he is prepared to adapt to different roles within the national side, even when he plays in his preferred position.

Some social media users commented on Ghana's victory over the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifying match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh