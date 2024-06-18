Mrs Yeboah, the mother of Ghanaian dancer Afronita, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians when she was spotted at the airport arriving with Afronita and the rest of the family

This comes after Afronita and her mentee Abigail Dromo flew to the UK to participate in Britain's Got Talent and ended up securing the third place

Many people loved how involved Mrs Yeboah was when it came to her daughter's success in her dance journey

The mother of famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita stole the hearts of many Ghanaians after she was seen arriving from the UK with Afronita, her two siblings, and Afronita's dad, Mr Yeboah.

Afronita and her mother in photos. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians hailed Afronita's mother, Mrs Yeboah

Afronita's mother travelled with her husband, Mr Yeboah and Afronita's two siblings to watch her and her dance mentee, Abigail Dromo, battle it out in the finals of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

After a successful campaign in BGT, Afronita and Abigail secured third place in the competition, which awed many Ghanaians and their fans in the UK.

The families of Afronita and Abigail arrived in the country on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024, to a rousing welcome from their fans, the media and families living in Ghana.

However, one instrumental person who caught the attention of many was Afronita's mother, who was captured in a video on YEN's Instagram page. Many people admired how involved she was in the life of her famous daughter.

Below is a video of Afronita's mother at the airport.

Reactions to the video of Afronita's mother

Many people in the comment section praised Afronita's mother for being hands-on with her daughter regarding her success in her dance journey.

Others also wished to have had a mother like Afronita's, and they mentioned her lovely qualities in the comments of the video.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

afraaso_coutoure said:

Very strong woman with a heart of gold , always looking out for your children , God bless you

grace_life2 said:

Aww I wish my mum was alive to be beside me like this all my life

eof_iam said:

This woman is so good to the extent that you can never hate her. A great mother ❤️

adwoa_amponsah_couture said:

May God bless you with good health and long life to support our star always

blackboyshine said:

Everything was positive until some third party from nowhere created a different picture of Afronita to us..then boom started reading meanings into trivial issues...parties should find an amicable way to resolve their issues and bring the bond back ..these Duo need each other..

millinarda said:

We love you mum. Continue to be a pillar for her❤️

priscillaagyapong832 said:

Yeah!..how I wish she's my mom..awwnn mum like no other... much love mummy

Agradaa's child sang and danced to Kuami's Monica at KIA to welcome Afronita

YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa stole the hearts of many Ghanaians when she displayed fire dance moves at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

She and members of Afronita's dance academy, Afro Star Kids Academy, were at the airport to welcome Afronita and her mentee Abigail after a successful Britain's Got Talent campaign in the UK.

The video warmed many hearts, while others likened her confidence to that of her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh