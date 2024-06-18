Global site navigation

Ghanaians Hail Afronita's Mother For Being Involving In Her Daughter's Success As A Dancer, Video
Celebrities

Ghanaians Hail Afronita's Mother For Being Involving In Her Daughter's Success As A Dancer, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 3 min read
  • Mrs Yeboah, the mother of Ghanaian dancer Afronita, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians when she was spotted at the airport arriving with Afronita and the rest of the family
  • This comes after Afronita and her mentee Abigail Dromo flew to the UK to participate in Britain's Got Talent and ended up securing the third place
  • Many people loved how involved Mrs Yeboah was when it came to her daughter's success in her dance journey

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The mother of famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita stole the hearts of many Ghanaians after she was seen arriving from the UK with Afronita, her two siblings, and Afronita's dad, Mr Yeboah.

Afronita and her mother in photos
Afronita and her mother in photos. Image Credit: @afronitaaa
Source: Instagram

Ghanaians hailed Afronita's mother, Mrs Yeboah

Afronita's mother travelled with her husband, Mr Yeboah and Afronita's two siblings to watch her and her dance mentee, Abigail Dromo, battle it out in the finals of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

Read also

Abigail and Afronita: Families of two dancers meet GTA CEO, photos of the meeting evoke joy

After a successful campaign in BGT, Afronita and Abigail secured third place in the competition, which awed many Ghanaians and their fans in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

The families of Afronita and Abigail arrived in the country on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024, to a rousing welcome from their fans, the media and families living in Ghana.

However, one instrumental person who caught the attention of many was Afronita's mother, who was captured in a video on YEN's Instagram page. Many people admired how involved she was in the life of her famous daughter.

Below is a video of Afronita's mother at the airport.

Reactions to the video of Afronita's mother

Many people in the comment section praised Afronita's mother for being hands-on with her daughter regarding her success in her dance journey.

Read also

Agradaa's daughter welcomes Afronita at KIA, sings and dances to Kuami Eugene's Monica in video

Others also wished to have had a mother like Afronita's, and they mentioned her lovely qualities in the comments of the video.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

afraaso_coutoure said:

Very strong woman with a heart of gold , always looking out for your children , God bless you

grace_life2 said:

Aww I wish my mum was alive to be beside me like this all my life

eof_iam said:

This woman is so good to the extent that you can never hate her. A great mother ❤️

adwoa_amponsah_couture said:

May God bless you with good health and long life to support our star always

blackboyshine said:

Everything was positive until some third party from nowhere created a different picture of Afronita to us..then boom started reading meanings into trivial issues...parties should find an amicable way to resolve their issues and bring the bond back ..these Duo need each other..

Read also

Afronita and her Afrostar Kids Academy dancers give fire dance moves after her arrival at KIA, videos

millinarda said:

We love you mum. Continue to be a pillar for her❤️

priscillaagyapong832 said:

Yeah!..how I wish she's my mom..awwnn mum like no other... much love mummy

Agradaa's child sang and danced to Kuami's Monica at KIA to welcome Afronita

YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa stole the hearts of many Ghanaians when she displayed fire dance moves at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

She and members of Afronita's dance academy, Afro Star Kids Academy, were at the airport to welcome Afronita and her mentee Abigail after a successful Britain's Got Talent campaign in the UK.

The video warmed many hearts, while others likened her confidence to that of her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel