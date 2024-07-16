Nigerian pop star Burna Boy held a gathering to commemorate his fourth studio LP, African Giant, in London

M.anifest was one of the numerous artistes invited to share the stage with Burna Boy at the concert

A video of the Ghanaian rapper eating Jollof with Burna Boy and Rema after the concert has surfaced online

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest shared the stage with Burna Boy during a recent concert in London, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Nigerian musician's African Giant album, released in July 2019.

The celebratory concert in London saw the Nigerian musician thrill fans with classics from the critically acclaimed album.

Rapper M.anifest has been spotted enjoying Jollof Rice with Burna Boy and Rema in London. Photo source: @manifestive @burnaboygram @heisrema

Source: Instagram

M.anifest eats Jollof Rice with Burna Boy and Rema

In a trending social media video, M.anifest is captured having dinner backstage with Burna Boy and Rema.

In a video shared on social media, the three musicians were served tasty Jollof rice after the concert to replenish their hunger following the electrifying and energy-consuming performances on stage.

The artistes seemed to be having a good time conversing while enjoying the tasty meal. M.anifest read a list of names on paper, and Burna Boy and Rema burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Also present in the room were Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and a member of Burna Boy's team.

Below is the video of M.anifest enjoying Jollof rice with Burna Boy and Rema:

Reactions to M.anifest eating Jollof with Burna Boy

Social media users who watched the video expressed excitement at seeing the three high-profile musicians enjoying the meal together, despite the friendly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country's Jollof rice is the best.

Others also speculated that they could be working on a future music collaboration.

@Oforma19 commented:

"Super stars dinner"

@PhreehF commented:

"That jollof Dey enter my eye."

@emmynova_911 commented:

"I love this "

@valbeenie commented:

"I'm so happy to see Burna and M.anifest together! ❤️ I wondered sometimes why they haven't had new music out in a long while. Their joint is always fireeee"

Burna Boy hails M.anifest on stage in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Burna Boy shared his admiration for M.anifest after their performance in London, calling him 'one intellectual' in a video.

M.anifest joined Burna Boy on stage during the recently held concert to commemorate the latter's African Giant album that released in 2019.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh