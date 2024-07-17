Fella Makafui, in a recently video, was spotted at the gym trying to keep her body in shape

The actress, who was rocking a tight outfit, was seen engaging in a leg workout routine

The video has sparked many reactions, with many praising Fella Makafui for staying in shape

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir after a video of her routine workout surfaced on social media.

Fella Makafui flaunts her curvy figure as she exercises hard in the gym. Photo source: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui exercises hard at the gym

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Fella Makafui was captured at the gym, working on her figure as she prepares for the rest of the day.

The actress went to the Pulse Fitness gym in her gym clothes and a waist trainer. There, she worked on her legs and thighs on a recumbent bike. She smiled wide as she recorded herself working out vigorously to maintain her curvy figure.

Many social media users have praised Fella Makafui for her dedication to staying in shape. The video's comments section was filled with admiration for her physique and commitment to fitness.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui working out at the gym:

Reactions to clip of Fella Makafui working out

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Fella Makafui working out in the gym.

Ohemaa Felecia commented:

"Nice to see Fella working out in the gym. She looks good."

abdulnasirnasir970 commented:

"My favorite Queen."

@Olamide_048 commented:

"More than beautiful "

@Twumasi Samuel645 commented:

"what a special gift "

@damilaresamuel431 commented:

"babe, you are so endowed."

Fella Makafui wins US acting award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui emerged as the winner of the Best Actress/Movie Producer award category at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards event, held on July 6 in New York.

She starred in the movie Resonance, which received significant traction in both cinemas in Accra and Kumasi.

The category she won featured top names, including Akofa Edjeani, Yvonne Nelson, Roselyn Ngissah and Benedicta Gaffah.

