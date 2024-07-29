EIB Network broadcasters Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere were captured enjoying a delicious meal of ampesi garnished with meat, fish and sliced avocado

In the caption, Nana Aba spoke about being authentic as they flaunted their bare skin and rocked their natural hair styled into cornrows

Many people admired their bond, while others talked about the delicious ampesi and how they wished they were seated at the table with them

Seasoned media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah caused a stir when they enjoyed a delicious meal of plantain, yam and garden egg stew known as ampesi.

Nana Aba and Serwaa ate ampesi

Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video on her verified Instagram page of her and Serwaa Amihere enjoying a delicious meal of ampesi garnished with meat, fish and sliced avocado.

The video was recorded by another lady who was awed by how beautiful the seasoned broadcasters looked as they rocked matching cornrows and official wear.

The lady noted that she was jealous of how they flaunted their natural beauty while eating together.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Nana Aba noted that she and her mentee opted for more authenticity rather than perfection.

"Less perfection, more authenticity."

Video of Serwaa and Nana Aba eating ampesi.

Reactions to Nana Aba and Serwaa's video

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for the beautiful bond between Serwaa and Nana Aba.

Others also commented on how they looked without their wigs, rocking their natural hair in cornrows without wearing any makeup.

The reactions are below:

ajminnoh said:

When the food is good all weave-on must come down... 😂

the_hotnews_ said:

The men claim this is their favorite hairstyle so there is it🤭

blackqueen_maayam said:

The pulchritude of these women is unmatched 🥰🥰😍.

iam_miss_mensah said:

Atemuda paaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Serwa be sincere o na i don’t want you to miss heaven 🤣🤣🤣

oboadu1 said:

Awww LOVELY✌you have made my day Sister Nana Aba dear and Serwaa dear cheers🥂to more❤️😘

efia_tilapia_putinwaa said:

I love your friendship❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

