Iconic Nigerian entertainer Onyeka Onwenu has been in the headlines following the reports of her tragic death

The celebrated actress and singer is reported to have collapsed while performing at an event on Tuesday, July 30

Reports from an eyewitness and a family member on the tragic passing have stirred massive reactions online

Legendary Nigerian entertainer, Onyeka Onwenu, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, July 30, at the age of 72.

Onwenu reportedly is reported to have passed on at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos, after collapsing while performing at Stella Okoli's birthday party.

An eyewitness who attended the celebration confirmed the tragic news of the veteran singer, journalist, and actress's passing.

Singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has passed away after collapsing during a performance at Stella Okoli's birthday. Photo source: @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

In an interview with The Niche, the unnamed eyewitness said:

"It is quite sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at Mrs. Stella Okoli's birthday party today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and she slumped afterwards. She was taken to Reddington Hospital and couldn't make it."

Onyeka Onwenu attended a friend's birthday

According to News Central TV, the star actress and singer was not billed as a performer but attended the party as a friend of the celebrant, Stella Okoli, the founder of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Citing family sources, the report indicated that Onwenu performed on stage and slumped over just after returning to her seat.

Emergency personnel responded quickly and took her to the hospital on Victoria Island, where she was later declared dead.

Who is Onyeka Onwenu?

Born on January 31, 1952, Onwenu was a multidimensional artist whose career spanned four decades. She was an actress, journalist, politician, and well-known singer and songwriter.

Onwenu's music mixed genres like highlife, reggae, and pop, frequently tackling social and political themes. Some of her most popular songs are One Love, Iyogogo, and Ekwe.

The late musician, fondly called 'The Elegant Stallion' by the Nigerian press, formerly chaired the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture.

In 2013, she was appointed Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women's Development.

Onyeka Onwenu's death stirs reactions

The news of Onwenu's death has sparked loads of sad reactions online.

wowaccessorries:

"Chai! Who come must go. May we live well and leave well."

mdpeoplesdoctor:

"RIP legend. Dear Hypertensive Patient please please take your antihypertensive. When it gets so high and can’t take it. You suddenly breath your last. Or your kidneys are in wreck. It is well."

makyz_styling:

"Oh Earth, hear me as I hear the lord, you will not swallow me or any member of my family in Jesus name Amen."

Junior Pope dies while shooting a movie

YEN.com.gh also reported that another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, recently died while on duty on a movie set.

The actor was reported to have drowned after the boat he was travelling in on the way to a location capsized.

Fans and colleagues like Jackie Appiah were in tears, with a prophet having warned the actor he was in danger.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh