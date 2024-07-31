Maame Dokono Says She Was Never Jerry John Rawling's Girlfriend, Video Trends
- Actress and media personality Maame Dokono held a press launch to announce that she would be releasing a memoir
- At the launch, she said the memoir would celebrate her 80th birthday as well as her over 60 years of acting
- However, one video from the launch that went viral was her debunking having ever dated the late former Jerry John Rawlings
Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, addressed speculations about her having been in an amorous relationship with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Maame Dokono trashed Rawlings dating rumours
Maame Dokono held a press launch for her upcoming memoir at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on July 30, 2024, dubbed the ‘By the Fireside’ to mark her 80th birthday and 60-year acting career.
At the event, the celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she debunked rumours about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
"Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings," she said in the video.
The veteran media personality also recalled how the late Rawlings' wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, introduced her to politics, and she recounted the challenges she encountered from her deep involvement in politics.
The multiple-award-winning actress noted that she joined both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so that she could switch between them in case one lost.
Buttressing her choice, the mother of six said she did not want to suffer. However, she reiterated that she had left politics.
Meanwhile, the veteran actress said that her much-anticipated memoir would be launched on August 7, 2024.
Video of Maame Dokono debunking dating rumours.
Maame Dokono celebrated her 80th birthday
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Maame Donkono was refusing to grow older as she celebrates her 80th birthday in style.
The talented actress looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful tailored-to-fit lace dress and mild makeup. Some social media users have commented on Maame Dokono's birthday outfit and hairstyle.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.