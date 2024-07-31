Actress and media personality Maame Dokono held a press launch to announce that she would be releasing a memoir

At the launch, she said the memoir would celebrate her 80th birthday as well as her over 60 years of acting

However, one video from the launch that went viral was her debunking having ever dated the late former Jerry John Rawlings

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, addressed speculations about her having been in an amorous relationship with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Maame Dokono trashed Rawlings dating rumours

Maame Dokono held a press launch for her upcoming memoir at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on July 30, 2024, dubbed the ‘By the Fireside’ to mark her 80th birthday and 60-year acting career.

At the event, the celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she debunked rumours about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.

"Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings," she said in the video.

The veteran media personality also recalled how the late Rawlings' wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, introduced her to politics, and she recounted the challenges she encountered from her deep involvement in politics.

The multiple-award-winning actress noted that she joined both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so that she could switch between them in case one lost.

Buttressing her choice, the mother of six said she did not want to suffer. However, she reiterated that she had left politics.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress said that her much-anticipated memoir would be launched on August 7, 2024.

Maame Dokono celebrated her 80th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Maame Donkono was refusing to grow older as she celebrates her 80th birthday in style.

The talented actress looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful tailored-to-fit lace dress and mild makeup. Some social media users have commented on Maame Dokono's birthday outfit and hairstyle.

