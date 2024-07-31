Stonebwoy, in a video, met a group of soldiers in a military convoy on the streets of Akropong during a recent trip for a musical event

The dancehall artiste took out a bundle of cash and gifted every military personnel GH₵20 each

Stonebwoy's gesture garnered mixed reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made a kind gesture toward a group of military personnel on the streets of Akropong.

Stonebwoy hands out GH₵20 notes to military personnel in a convoy. Photo source: @stonebwoy @bhimnews

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy gifts military personnel GH₵20 each

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy climbed out of his car's sunroof to receive cheers from some residents lined up to welcome him for his music event.

The musician encountered some military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and Police Service leaving the town.

The military personnel, excited to see Stonebwoy, started chanting his name, prompting him to take out a bundle of money from his car and give every personnel who had extended their hands outside their convoy GH₵20 each as a token of appreciation.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy gifting the military soldiers GH₵20 each:

Reactions as Stonebwoy gifts military men GH₵20

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for being generous and always giving the military personnel money on the streets. Others also expressed disappointment with the military personnel for taking money from the dancehall artiste. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Shasta100 commented:

"Shatta Wale used to give his fans 5 cedis, but Stonebwoy is given 20 cedis to everyone 🥰🥰🥰."

jason~Drake commented:

"Big shame to Ghana 💔US army will never do this. Our security personnel are very hungry hmm."

Richie commented:

"It is not about the money but how happy these officers are to see their man Stonebwoy."

K wealth commented:

"Just imagine a security officer doing this because of 20 cedis hmmmm Ghana."

nogreeforanybody_ commented:

"What a big shame to our military. Things like this are seen only in Ghana (Africa)."

Invisible Hustler commented:

"Our country Ghana is really suffering. National army rushing for 20 cedis . Meanwhile you can go and fight the corrupt government."

Cashout commented:

"Stonebwoy, Ghana loves you."

Zion ayoofi commented:

"Nobody should insult these guys, is just out of love for Stonebwoy not the money."

quami_notbad commented:

"Some people don't understand how being a star is like, even the whole DJ Khaled went to the stadium, just to watch Messi and get his signed jersey."

Black Sherif sprays cash at Circle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif visited the Infinix Ghana store at Circle, Accra, for the first time as a brand ambassador for the smartphone company.

Black Sherif spent the day at the store interacting with the staff, customers, and fans and exploring some of the Infinix products available.

On his way out of the store, Black Sherif sprayed huge sums of money several times into a massive crowd that swarmed him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh