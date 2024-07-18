Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown recently flaunted her curves in red high-waisted pants

The award-winning actress showed off her body in a black long-sleeve mesh top to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful makeup and outfit

Ghanaian media personality Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, chooses her outfits based on the topics she discusses on her show.

The Onua Showtime entertainment program host looked sporty in a black long-sleeve mesh top and red high-waisted pants for the Sunday edition of her show.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks sporty in a two-piece outfit on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @iamaamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a coloured, centre-parted bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.

The 46-year-old accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings matching her dress's floral applique.

Check out the photos below:

Onua Showtime viewers comment on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ericapokuaa stated:

"You are God’s favorite"

mrdark2000_ stated:

"Looking beautiful Street Sister keep it up"

badgyalohemaakelly0608_ stated:

"My Love❤️"

afia1604 stated:

"Hahahahaha, see my queen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Adjeiphilippa stated:

"When the Lord is all you have you do not need to worry about anything"

iam_efyaa stated:

"Golden"

ipablo_customize stated:

"Her excellency "

krist_odea stated:

"They're trying, pushing, but yet, still, they can't, It is from God!!!!! Evergreen mcbrown papabi❤️"

Styleafrique stated:

"Love this"

dapperbwoy_rmd_cashout stated:

"Great woman ❤️❤️"

ama4353 stated:

"The blessed woman brimm❤❤"

Hannybady stated:

"My queen, our Queen"

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in an African print dress

For another lovely photoshoot, Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in a long-sleeve African print dress and 360 frontal lace hairstyle.

She wore open-toe silver sandals with embellishments to complete her classy look. To accessorise her look, Nana Ama McBrown matched her stud earrings with her expensive gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown looks splendid in black jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a custom-made dress by a leading female designer.

The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo.

Some social media users have praised the top style influencer and her crew for consistently introducing fresh looks.

