Fashion comedian and skit maker Dacoster recreated actress Fella Makafui's wedding gown video, which was a commercial for a fashion brand

Fella Makafui reacted to the video of Dacoster imitating her moves while showing off his strange makeup

The video got many people laughing hard as they applauded Dacostor for his creativity in executing the task

Fashion comedian Dacoster got many people laughing hard when he made a funny rendition of actress Fella Makafui's wedding gown ad for a fashion brand.

Fella Makafui reacts to Dacoster's funny version of her wedding gown video. Image Credit: @official_dacoster and @chocolate_shot_it

Source: Instagram

Dacoster's video about Fella Makafui

Dacoster picked one of Fella Makafui's videos of her rocking a wedding gown with spaghetti straps designed with fabric cut out into flowers.

The fashion comedian recreated that same gown using recycled materials. He wore a wig, messy makeup and his eyelashes were made of tape. He kept his beard while mimicking the star actress' moves in the video.

In the caption of Dacoster's video, he called out Fella in jest and noted that the gown she wore in her video belonged to him. He then told her to return it.

"I own the gown! 🙃 @fellamakafui can you return the gown u borrowed from me? Abeg 😂😆 Amor bebé 🥰💯❤️ @official_dacoster"

Fella Makafui reacts to Dacoster's video

Fella Makafui reacted to the video in the comment section with several laughing emojis while acknowledging his incredible talent.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you are not correct 😂"

Dacoster imitates Fella's wedding gown.

Reactions to Dacoster's video

The video got many people laughing hard as they filled the comment section of Dacoster's Instagram with several laughing emojis.

The hilarious reactions from people are below:

constanceowusu98 said:

"I knew all along that she borrowed it from you la🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

habyiola said:

"Na only you fit run am 😂😂😂😂"

gladysclassic said:

"U said it and you did it 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

thelmatayofficial said:

"😂😂😍 of course you slayed"

Fella Makafui in a wedding gown.

Island flaunts makeup skills

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong, the daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, showed off her makeup skills in a video online.

She displayed a firey personality as she told her mother not to speak to her till she was done with her makeup after her mother had warned her to stop. The video warmed the hearts of many social media users.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh