Merqury Quaye criticised Kelvyn Boy's attempt to patch things up with his former label boss and mentor, Stonebwoy

The media personality said that Kelvyn Boy's tone was disrespectful when he shared that he had made several efforts to reconcile with Stonebwoy

Merqury Quaye's remarks on Kelvyn Boy's reconciliation attempts triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Ghanaian media personality Mercury Quaye has expressed scepticism over singer Kelvyn Boy's recent remarks about his efforts to reconcile with Stonebwoy.

Media personality Merqury Quaye criticises Kelvyn Boy over his attempts to reconcile with Stonebwoy. Photo source: @merquryquaye @kelvynboymusic_ @stonebwoy

Merqury Quaye criticises Kelvyn Boy

In a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty, Kelvyn Boy shared that he had made several attempts to settle his issues with Stonebwoy since their fallout in 2019.

The Down Flat hitmaker said his efforts to make peace with Stonebwoy have proven futile as the latter has yet to show interest in a possible reconciliation.

In a recent radio discussion, Merqury Quaye expressed dissatisfaction with the Kelvyn Boy's demeanour during his recent interview.

According to the media personality, the Afrobeats singer's tone was disrespectful, making him seem insincere and unserious about his efforts for peace with Stonebwoy.

He said:

"If you listen to his tone, you can sense disrespect. The tone is not good for me."

Merqury Quaye explained that he expected Kelvyn Boy to have spoken sincerely, especially since dancehall musician Stonebwoy was instrumental in his rise to prominence in the Ghana music industry.

He said Kelvyn Boy's demeanour and tone would make reconciliation difficult to achieve anytime soon.

He said:

"Like a person who has held your hand and done great things for you, if you are asked about him, I don't expect this to be the tone. Even if you are going to fake it on air, you can have gotten people to appreciate that you have been trying to make peace wholeheartedly and candidly. This doesn't sound like a person who is trying to make peace and if this is the tone he has been trying to seek peace with Stonebwoy, I wonder how it will happen."

Mercury Quaye added that Kelvyn Boy's demeanour may push Stonebwoy away from even considering meeting his former protégé and settling their differences.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Merqury Quaye's comments

Merqury Quaye's remarks about Kelvyn Boy's reconciliation efforts triggered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@Ruleyour_Self commented:

"People always find problem in things. After 5 years you think he is disrespectful try to reconcile…. You people be the reason we still Dey back…. Merqury naaaa he no think deep before he talk this. Because after 5 years trying I won’t even look to reconcile."

@profdublyn_zee commented:

"Ah what at all this guy do wey all this? Has Stone even tried to patch things with Samini too? The guy is trying to make peace, and you guys sit there and create unnecessary barriers, Ahba."

@Focusgh_1 commented:

"Kelvynbwoy's issue has been about his attitude.Years ago, when a presenter asked him if he sounded like Wizkid, the answer he gave was very disrespectful and even the tone was not good."

@dfwpurple commented:

"Y’all should leave Kelvyn Boy alone !!! what’s y’all’s problem?"

@citizenekome commented:

"Stonebwoy disrespect Samini wat u guys talk?"

Stonebwoy lands at Howard University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy visited the prestigious Howard University in Washington D.C. for a panel discussion.

The dancehall musician received a great reception as the students expressed excitement after seeing him enter the event venue.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

