Apostle Owusu Bempah's prophecy of John Mahama winning the 2024 presidential elections has been challenged by Great Ampong

In an interview, the gospel musician stated that even if the prophecy was true, God would change it on December 6 for the NPP to win

Owusu Bempah, closely linked with the NPP, recently declared Mahama as the next president of Ghana

Gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, known professionally as Great Ampong, has publicly challenged Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's prophecy about the 2024 presidential elections.

Owusu Bempah recently attended a prayer meeting for NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and the clergy.

Great Ampong says Owusu Bempah's prophecy of John Mahama winning the 2024 election won't manifest. Photo source: @glorious_word_power, @officialgreatampong

Owusu Bempah declares Mahama will win

In an unexpected twist, Owusu Bempah, known to be aligned with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), prayed for Mahama, declaring that God had returned the country for him to rule.

Owusu Bempah, who had claimed that Mahama would never be president again, stated that God had changed his mind because of the former president's kindness.

Great Ampong thinks Bempah's prophecy won't work

Reacting to Owusu Bempah's claim, Great Ampong, an NPP sympathiser, stated that it would not manifest.

In a recent interview, he claimed to have received his divine revelation about the 2024 presidential election. While expressing reluctance, Ampong stated that God would conduct a "divine poll" on December 6, 2024.

The gospel artiste contrasted this with his view of NPP candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as someone coming to "help the widows and orphans have a better life."

"Because of the intervention of Free SHS in the lives of widows and orphans, even if Owusu Bempah's prophecy is true, God will turn it around. All these prayers for Mahama would be turned into curses for the NDC to lose...God will make humans and angels vote for Bawumia," he said.

Watch Great Ampong's interview below:

Agradaa warns Owusu Bempah over Mahama prophecy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Agradaa had reacted to Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Mahama with a stern warning.

In a video, she warned that the apostle would be blamed if the former president did not win the 2024 general election.

