Kin Dee, Kofi Kinaatas producer, in an interview, narrated how he played a part in Kofi Kinaata's transitioning from rap to singing

He narrated how songs like 'Susuka,' 'Confessions' and 'Time No Dey' which were produced by him, made the musician focus more on singing

Kin Dee mentioned how initially the musician was taken aback by how slow a song like Susuka was but gave in when it became a viral hit

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's producer, Kin Dee, has shared insights into Kinaata's shift from rap to singing. In an interview, Kin Dee explained how he played a vital role in this transformation, particularly through popular songs like 'Susuka,' 'Confessions,' and 'Time No Dey.'

Kofi Kinaata's producer, Kin Dee, narrates how the musician started singing in the video. Photo source: Kofi Kinaata

Source: Twitter

He said Kofi Kinaata was initially hesitant about moving to a slower style. According to him, when they were done recording 'Susuka,' the tempo did not please the artiste, who was used to faster productions and high-tempo songs.

However, after its release, the song became a viral hit, leading Kinaata to reconsider his approach. Kin Dee mentioned that after seeing the song's success, Kinaata decided to pick singing over rapping.

Kin Dee added that Kinaata told him he had now fully embraced singing after buying his first vehicle at the time, a Hyundai Sonata.

Ghanaians praise Kin Dee

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maxwellapraku said:

"Yeah I really know king Dee from sunyani odomase He is very kind person and also respectful, Sky is the limit "

Obofour 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 wrote:

"This guy kin Dee gave Kofi most of his hits track and all his 4 best songs writer awards"

cold ice commented:

"It’s always a blessing to show appreciation to your helpers. Kofi keep doing so"

Blakk Rasta praises Kofi Kinaata

Blakk Rasta was one of the people who recently praised Kofi Kinaata, but it was not music-related.

YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta, during his popular radio program, shared how Kofi Kinaata managed his recent car collision, which led to the death of someone.

His remarks about Kofi Kinaata sparked reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh