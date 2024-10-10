Kofi Kinaata's Producer Kin Dee Narrates How He Transitioned Him From Rap To Singing
- Kin Dee, Kofi Kinaatas producer, in an interview, narrated how he played a part in Kofi Kinaata's transitioning from rap to singing
- He narrated how songs like 'Susuka,' 'Confessions' and 'Time No Dey' which were produced by him, made the musician focus more on singing
- Kin Dee mentioned how initially the musician was taken aback by how slow a song like Susuka was but gave in when it became a viral hit
Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's producer, Kin Dee, has shared insights into Kinaata's shift from rap to singing. In an interview, Kin Dee explained how he played a vital role in this transformation, particularly through popular songs like 'Susuka,' 'Confessions,' and 'Time No Dey.'
He said Kofi Kinaata was initially hesitant about moving to a slower style. According to him, when they were done recording 'Susuka,' the tempo did not please the artiste, who was used to faster productions and high-tempo songs.
However, after its release, the song became a viral hit, leading Kinaata to reconsider his approach. Kin Dee mentioned that after seeing the song's success, Kinaata decided to pick singing over rapping.
Kin Dee added that Kinaata told him he had now fully embraced singing after buying his first vehicle at the time, a Hyundai Sonata.
Ghanaians praise Kin Dee
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
maxwellapraku said:
"Yeah I really know king Dee from sunyani odomase He is very kind person and also respectful, Sky is the limit "
Obofour 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 wrote:
"This guy kin Dee gave Kofi most of his hits track and all his 4 best songs writer awards"
cold ice commented:
"It’s always a blessing to show appreciation to your helpers. Kofi keep doing so"
Blakk Rasta praises Kofi Kinaata
Blakk Rasta was one of the people who recently praised Kofi Kinaata, but it was not music-related.
YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta, during his popular radio program, shared how Kofi Kinaata managed his recent car collision, which led to the death of someone.
His remarks about Kofi Kinaata sparked reactions on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.