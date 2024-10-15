Gospel musician Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, was recently sentenced to a four-year jail term for a 2016 fraud case

Samuel Amankwaah, the man who got the Pastor arrested, in an interview, detailed their relationship and the infamous incident

He also shared that Pastor Love also consulted spiritualists in an attempt to get rid of him after their case went to the Circuit court

Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Hammond Love's friend Samuel Amankwaah, has broken his silence on the incident that led to the man of God's arrest.

The head pastor of Action Grace Chapel was recently sentenced to 48 months in jail for defrauding his friend, who had sent him a car in Ghana.

Pastor Love's friend speaks on his arrest

In a recent interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, Samuel Amankwaah shared that he shipped a Toyota Highlander to his junior brother, who sold it for GH₵1.4 million in 2016.

He said that he gave some of the proceeds from the car sale to his brother to keep for him and use it to clear another car he was shipping to Ghana.

Amankwaah said that he initially agreed to a loan with interest from a bank manager in his hometown before Pastor Love told him to opt out of it after he consulted him.

He shared that Pastor Love convinced him to accept an offer to contribute his money to clearing the cars at the ports. He said his sister sent the pastor GH₵ 15,000 in addition to Pastor Love's money.

Samuel Amankwaah shared that Pastor Love absconded with the car and its documents immediately after he and his agent cleared the vehicle at the port.

He said that Pastor Love later approached his younger brother and told him his contribution to clearing the car was a loan that had accrued huge interest, not his money.

Mr Amankwaah said that they had a disagreement and later met at the West Hills Mall in Kasoa, where he and his brother had readied the money to pay Pastor Love and claim the car, but he showed up without it.

He noted that they had a second meeting, where the man of God came with an individual he claimed to have given him the loan.

During the meeting, Pastor Love told him he had paid GH₵4 million for the car at the ports and demanded a GH₵2 million interest.

Samuel Amankwaah shared that the individual later called him and confessed that the Pastor had hired him to deceive him. He stated that he reported Pastor Love to his family members after he stopped picking up his phone calls.

He said that he later received a tip-off from a friend, and he got him arrested at a car dealership in Tesano.

Samuel Amankwaah added that after several months, Pastor Love later told them that he had sold the car to an individual, who he claimed had passed away.

He noted that the case was later expedited to the circuit court, which saw him waste a lot of money and resources. Pastor Love's friend claimed that the man of God also consulted spiritualists in an attempt to get rid of him.

Bullgod weighs in on Pastor Love's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullgod shared his thoughts on Pastor Love's arrest and sentencing for fraud.

The controversial music executive said Pastor Love did not 'apply his wisdom' in court and urged the preacher to reflect on his conduct while serving his four-year prison term.

