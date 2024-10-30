An old video of talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita displaying fire dance moves on a dusty road has gone viral and caught the attention of many

In the video, she wore two shirts, one short-sleeved and the other long-sleeved, a scarf and slides as she danced

Many people in the comment section talked about Afronita's growth, while others talked about how talented she was four years ago

An old video of famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita displaying fire dance moves on a dusty road has emerged on social media.

Afronita's old dance video emerges. Image Credit: @afronitaaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita's old video trends

In the caption of the video, the person said that it was taken some four years ago when Afronita was working towards becoming a renowned dancer.

The founder of the AfroStar Kids Academy wore a casual outfit. She wore a yellow short-sleeved shirt over a black long-sleeved top.

She paired the tops with jeans and completed her look with black and white Nike slides. The Britain's Got Talent star styled her short hair by tying a scarf around her head.

The Odogwu hitmaker danced energetically on a dusty road as passersby cheered her on as they were impressed with her moves.

Afronita's old dance video.

Reactions to Afronita's old video

Below are the reactions to Afronita's old video:

@Pusherditw3nu said:

"lol 😂 eiii echeck like some street competition lol 😂 me Ankasa Obaa dancer de3 turn off"

@RayAnkrah2 said:

"If dem tell am to go and dance for Madina today she won’t😂😂😂😂"

@Sconking1 said:

"I figa she be Dbee or na parents jei eye give her then times"

@marlheyxi said:

"This kind dance Ade see for December 31st watch nights 😂😂😂😂😂"

@Iam_Monney said:

"The change is not deep.. normal growth"

Afronita coaches Stonebwoy's kids

YEN.com.gh reported that dancer Afronita showed how she coached the kids of dancehall musician Stonebwoy and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids.

The talented Ghanaian dancer showed the step-by-step process of learning to dance along to Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

The video of the training melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, who applauded her for being a great dance coach.

Source: YEN.com.gh