Comedian Akrobeto interviewed socialite Efia Odo on The Real News, and he probed her about her decision to become a born-again Christian

He made a song for her and pleaded with her to see some of her adult photos and return to being a born-again Christian

The funny interview got many people laughing hard as they talked about Akrobeto's sense of humour in the comments

Comedian and actor Akrobeto probed socialite Efia Odo on why she had become born again and whether she would give him a chance at love.

Akrobeto questions Efia Odo's faith

On an episode of The Real News that aired on UTV, Akrobeto interviewed Efia Odo on the phone and asked her about her faith.

The actor noted that he had heard the good news about her giving herself to Christ and was now born again, to which she responded by saying that she had given her whole self to Christ.

"I have been born again in the Holy Spirit. I have been born again in fire," Efia Odo said.

The host of The Real News asked Efia Odo, who advised her to make such a crucial decision; she said that God's time was divine and that it was God's time to come to Him. She further stated that it was eternal.

When Akrobeto probed her about her exposed style of dressing, Efia Odo noted that her becoming born again had nothing to do with how she dressed but her heart.

"When you accept Christ in fullness, God starts to change you from the inside, and it shows on the outside. Man will judge you by your appearance but God will judge you from your heart," she said.

During the phone interview, Akrobeto pleaded with her to show him her old style of dressing, to which she responded that they were on the internet and that she no longer dressed like that.

The Kumawood actor then burst into singing, pleading with the socialite to give him one more chance before entirely giving herself to Christ.

"Beautiful woman, give me one more chance," Akrobeto sang.

Akrobeto and Efia Odo on Real News.

Reactions to Akrobeto's interview with Efia

The interview got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their opinions on Akrobeto's sense of humour

The hilarious reactions of social media users are below:

dennisdiamond1235 said:

"Afia the songing am singing 😂😂😂😂smh"

impeccable__bhim said:

"This man go kill person one day 😂😂😂"

jay4barca said:

"Herh Uncle. U spoil there basaaa🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

spiri_tman01 said:

"Ahhh Ofa paaa 😂😂"

