Nana Kwame Bediako, in a video, consumed roasted plantain on the street during a recent campaign

The New Force Party leader shared the local food with a female supporter, who requested to eat with him

The video of Nana Kwame Bediako consuming roasted plantain on the street triggered mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite turned politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, courted attention as he enjoyed local street food on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Nana Kwame Bediako consumes roasted plantain with a supporter on the street. Photo source: @thenewforcegh

Source: TikTok

Nana Kwame Bediako consumes roasted plantain

Nana Kwame Bediako, in the company of his security detail, quickly stopped at a local community to interact with some individuals on the streets during his campaign event.

The New Force Party leader received a great reception from the bystanders. Many people rushed to welcome and cheer him as he delivered his campaign message to them.

In a recent video shared by the New Force Ghana TikTok page, Nana Kwame Bediako, as part of his contribution to the growth of the local business economy, bought roasted plantain, commonly known as 'Kofi broke man', from a local vendor by the streets.

The 2024 presidential candidate, who recently went on a campaign tour at the University of Ghana in Legon, Accra, looked to be enjoying himself as he consumed the local food wrapped in a sheet of paper and a black polythene bag.

Nana Kwame Bediako, mobbed by a large crowd, displayed humility as he shared the food with a female supporter, who requested to eat with him.

The female supporter took a piece from the roasted plantain before the security personnel escorted Nana Kwame Bediako into his luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser.

Below is the video of Nana Kwame Bediako consuming roasted plantain:

Nana Kwame Bediako's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media users below:

Surah commented:

"I don't know why I feel pity for him. Imagine all this effort, and no one votes for him."

Nyarkowaah Feebe said:

"This man came to Mallam market, and I couldn’t stop looking at him 🥺🥺. What a handsome man 😫? I left my cassava there and followed him saaa till he left 😂🥰."

Beautystone3 commented:

"But our incoming president like roasted plantain paa."

IceTee said:

"Settings paa nie 😂😂."

Brown commented:

"Settings Nyame 😂."

Adebola said:

"Wetin dey pain me pass be say they know they won’t win but…….. they’re just going to waste our vote 🥺. Everybody knows this year's election is between NDC and NPP."

Cheddar cautions Ghanaians against watching football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako complained about Ghanaians' habit of watching many football matches.

The New Force Party leader deemed the habit a bad investment, stating that people should not waste their time as it is significant.

Nana Kwame Bediako also criticised the Ghanaian football ecosystem and outlined his plan to reform it if he wins the 2024 elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh