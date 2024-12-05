Amerado has surpassed 100 million streams on the streaming platform Audiomack and received a plaque from the music-streaming service

The streaming service shared photos of Amerado with a broad smile on his face as he received the plaque for the milestone on their Instagram page

Audiomack congratulated the rapper/singer on his achievement in the post, with fans flocking to the comments section to congratulate him

Ghanaian rapper and singer Amerado has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 100 million streams on the popular music platform Audiomack.

Amerado receives a plaque from Audiomack after the 100 million streams milestone.

Source: Instagram

Audiomack presented Amerado with a plaque to commemorate the milestone and recognise his contribution to the platform’s vast music catalogue. Audiomack Co-Founder David Ponte and VP of Strategy Charlotte Bwana presented the plaque to the musician during the Audiomack House mixer in Accra.

The streaming service shared photos of the artiste receiving the honour on their official Instagram page, generating excitement from fans who took to the comments section to celebrate Amerado. In their congratulatory message, Audiomack wrote:

"Big congrats to Ghana’s own @amerado_burner on hitting an incredible 100 million streams on Audiomack! 🏆🔥 A massive milestone 🇬🇭."

Amerado’s streaming success is driven by a collection of hit songs that have become favourites among music listeners in Ghana and beyond. Songs such as ‘Kwaku Ananse,’ ‘Yahite,’ ‘Abotr3,’ ‘Grace,’ and ‘I Am Aware’ played key roles in his streaming success.

Amerado has made serious waves with his music recently, especially with his new single with Samini. The musician recently highlighted how Samini has played a huge role in his musical growth, noting that he has learnt a lot from the reggae/dancehall and highlife legend.

