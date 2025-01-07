An old video of Ghanaian Pastor Owusu Bempah issuing a directive to John Dramani Mahama to hold the sword with both hands at his inauguration has resurfaced

The renowned preacher indicated that the directive is to enable the ruling party to serve two terms in office

Mr Mahama, however, could not follow the directive as he was seen holding the sword with one hand

President John Dramani Mahama could not abide by a directive issued by Ghanaian pastor Rev Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah about his swearing-in.

Rev Owusu Bempah is among the pastors who prophesied victory for John Dramani Mahama. He even joined a group of pastors who laid their hands on the then-NDC Presidential Candidate to pray for him.

Following his victory in the 2024 general elections, the renowned preacher instructed the new President to walk majestically and hold the sword with both hands during his swearing-in.

According to Rev Owusu Bempah, if the president abides by this directive, the NDC will serve at least two terms in office.

Watch the video below:

However, Mr Mahama could not abide by the directive. During his swearing-in, Ghana's fourteenth president held the sword with one hand for a very long but later used the other hand to support the one initially holding the sword.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Owusu Bempah's directive

Netizens who saw the video about Rev Owusu Bempah's directive expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some laughed over the video, others contended that Mr Mahama only had one term to serve, so the directive was needless.

@man_n669 wrote:

"We all have watched he later held it with two hands."

@Kwaku Romeo wrote:

"2 hands oo 1 hand ooo he has only one term to finish owusu bempah is just making noise."

@boyce 90 wrote:

"In 2013 John mahama held the sword with his two hands but he lost 2016 elections any explanation owusu bampah."

@Ama Reggie wrote:

"Later he hold with two hands."

@user97055771556692 wrote:

"He has already swore with one hand finished so he has failed already."

@MY STORY wrote:

"Guy am little bit confused,,what two terms was Owusu Bempah talking about because H. E Mahama have only one term in office….so who be this."

@muttaprof7 wrote:

"He can go into 2 terms when he amend the Constitution."

@Kapo5iver wrote:

"And he hold with 2 hands."

@Nana k Asuman wrote:

"Akoayi ntro herrr .Oso anfa oooo."

@KING EBEN wrote:

"Did u not see he was Later Prompted by someone to use his 2 hands."

@user8481960067338 wrote:

"ayee ka."

@AgnesJusticia wrote:

"This Pastor is unbecoming. Mahama has ONLY 2 terms."

@boyce 90 wrote:

"John mahama started with his one hand and end it with two hands owusu bampah explain it to us."

