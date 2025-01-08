Wontumi TV, the broadcasting unit owned by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi is trending for failing to air President John Mahama's inauguration

Many Ghanaians took to their various social media pages to share videos of Wontumi TV airing music videos and commercials while the inauguration was going on

Many Ghanaians in the comment section expressed their disappointment in Wontumi TV not airing the inauguration

Many Ghanaians have lashed out at the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi's TV station, Wontumi TV, for not airing President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

Wontumi TV fails to air John Dramani Mahama's inauguration. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama and @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: Instagram

Wontumi TV fails to air Mahama's inauguration

The ceremony was held on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square and was attended by celebrities from across the African continent and prominent Heads of State from Africa and overseas.

During the inauguration, several Ghanaians noticed that Wontumi TV was not airing the historic inauguration where Mahama, a former president, and Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang took oath of office as president and vice president respectively.

In videos that surfaced on social media, many people showed other Ghanaian broadcasting television stations either discussing the inauguration and the historical elements or showing proceedings from the event.

However, on Wontumi TV, the agenda was different with either gospel songs or commercials playing.

Reactions to the Wontumi TV videos

Many people in the comment section mentioned the content that is normally shown on Wontumi TV while sharing their views on the trending videos.

Others also made the situation political, stating that Chairman Wontumi was an NPP stalwart and President Mahama represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hence the reason why his station failed to air the proceedings from the inauguration.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

gideon_0102 said:

"The kote kese3 Aduro foc will come later after this gospel song 😂😂😂😂😂."

u_nys said:

"You’re even lucky they’re not showing super A1 company advert 😂😂😂."

peacewandando said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 You people can tease oo."

bigchris_rocks said:

"Is Wontumi TV a national TV station? If not, please can we move as a nation to use that time to focus on the ORAL whose responsibility is to help us collect all our losses from the criminals. Thank You kindly 🙏🙏."

The making of Mahama's inauguration outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian designer Bondaana has gained massive recognition on social media after he was discovered as the mastermind behind President John Dramani Mahama's symbolic inauguration outfit.

The symbolic outfit the President wore at his inauguration was a mixture of the kente fabric, which signifies royalty, and the Adinkra symbols.

In a video circulating on social media, the CEO of renowned fashion house Bondaana showed how he and the President brainstormed on the right fabric to be used and how to incorporate the ‘mmerɛ pa da wanim’ kente into the white three-piece Agbada.

Many Ghanaians shared positive reviews on Mahama's outfit and complimented him in the comments section, while others applauded the fashion designer, Bondaana, for his incredible effort.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh