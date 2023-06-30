Matilda Amissah Arthur, the wife of the late former vice president, has disclosed for the first time that she advised her husband many times to resign

Late former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur passed away suddenly at the 37 Military Hospital in 2018

Late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur was seen as too honest to be part of Ghana's rough political terrain and so was constantly trolled and teased on social media

Late vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur's wife has disclosed that she was not in support of her husband's political job.

Matilda Amissah Arthur has disclosed that she advised her late husband to resign from the vice presidency many times before his sudden demise in 2018.

The calm and soft-spoken late former vice president was sometimes trolled for his inability to use scalding words or be hard-hitting when he mounts a political platform as other Ghanaian politicians are wont to do.

A Governor of the Bank of Ghana before he was selected by John Dramani Mahama to be his running mate in 2012, Amissah Arthur was seen as too honest to be part of Ghana's rough political terrain.

As Mahama's running mate, Amissah Arthur became the vice president after the electoral victory in 2012.

Amissah Arthur's wife speaks about how she felt about her late husband's job

When Matilda Amissah Arthur was asked by the host of Personality Profile on Joy News if she ever told her husband to resign, she replied:

"Many times, many times but after I said that (he should resign) I realised that if he goes out, who will say the kind of things he says? So, he should be there even if he is not listened to, say it and make a difference," Matilda said.

She wants other politicians to emulate her late husband's character.

"I believe that if you are the only person who is doing the right thing in a place, not just politics, anywhere and you are the only person, don’t be discouraged.

"Stay there and do the right thing, say the right thing, make a difference and it will impact, even if it has an impact on one person, you have done your job," she added.

Late Amissah Arthur celebrated his wife two days before his death

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the vice celebrated his wife’s achievement two days before his unfortunate demise.

The former vice president was reported dead at the 37 Military Hospital News on June 29, 2018.

He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital after he collapsed at the Air Force Gym on Friday, June 29.

Ghanaians vote late Amissah-Arthur as a better vice president

Also in 2019, Ghanaians on social media voted on who was a better vice president between Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur and Mahamudu Bawumia.

The late Amissah Arthur served as Vice President for four years under the John Mahama administration.

Meanwhile, D Bawumia is the country’s current Vice President, having served as President Akufo-Addo’s second man for the past two and half years in 2019.

In comparing the two vice presidents, YEN.com.gh put up a Facebook post to solicit the views of some active Ghanaians on social media. Amissah Arthur won that opinion poll.

