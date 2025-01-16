Afua Asantewaa, and her daughter, Afua Etruwaa, paid tribute to the late dancehall musician Ebony

They created dance moves for Ebony's Hustle, and in the caption, Afua Asantewaa advised her followers to live their legacy

The video melted many hearts as they spoke about the beautiful bond between Afua Asantewaa and her daughter

Seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa and her daughter Afua Etruwaa released a dance video in tribute to the late dancehall musician Ebony.

Afua Asantewaa and her daughter dance

GWR Sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, shared a beautiful video of her engaged in a dance challenge with her daughter, Afua Etruwaa

The duo wore matching mini skirts in different colours. The GWR star paired the skirt with a yellow t-shirt while her daughter wore a tank top.

Standing on the tied compound of their residence, they danced with so much energy and bright smiles to the late dancehall musician Ebony's Hustle.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afua Asantewaa noted that she and her daughter were remembering the late Ebony, who unfortunately died in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway on February 8, 2018.

Paying tribute to the late Original 90s Badgyal, Afua Asantewaa noted that she and her daughter choreographed the dance steps as easily as possible.

In the concluding parts of her message, she encouraged everyone to live their legacy while they could and that life was short.

"Remembering Ebony - choreographed hustle the easiest way we can. Live your legacy whilst you can; life is short. May God be our guide 🤍🌹🙌🏾," Afua Asantewaa wrote in the Instagram caption.

Reactions to Afua and daughter's dance video

Many people spoke about the striking resemblance between mother and daughter. They highlighted their natural beauty, which they flaunted in the video.

Others also spoke about their beautiful bond as mother and daughter and wished they had a similar relationship with theirs.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the beautiful dance video of Afua Asantewaa and her daughter Afua Etruwaa:

honourable_ahariga_francis said:

"I love the way you are making your daughter to enjoy the mother love 💕."

lalixlolaofficial said:

"Y'all are so cute !!"

oforiwaah_shirley said:

"This girl is looking at her future 😍."

mavisgoodlife said:

"Mama and her mini her ❤️❤️❤️."

chamomilemercedes said:

"😂😂😂😂These moves dee33333 Chaarleey eno b here❤️❤️❤️."

names_de_alpha said:

"This is just your photocopy."

crown.enam said:

"Like mother like daughter ❤️ 💕 ♥️ 💗."

