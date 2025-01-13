Afua Etruwaa, the daughter of Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, awed many netizens when she rocked her mother's wedding gown from nine years ago

Sharing her remarks on her daughter wearing her yellow wedding gown, Afua Asantewaa noted that her daughter wore the outfit perfectly

Many people talked about their admiration for Afua Etruwaa and how she flaunted her natural beauty in the video

Afua Etruwaa, the daughter of seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa, in a video, dazzled in her mother's wedding gown from nine years ago.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter rocks her gown

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of her daughter, Afua Etruwaa, rocking her wedding gown.

The Guinness World Record second contender commented on the Instagram post that she did not love traditional white wedding gowns.

Sharing her reviews on Afua Etruwaa wearing her gown, she noted that the young teenager rocked her wedding gown so well after she wore it some nine years ago to wed Kofi Aduonum.

"Etruwaa rocked my wedding gown so well 🤩I’m not a fan of white gowns ❌."

In the video, Afua Etruwaa flaunted her natural beauty while modelling in her mother's yellow wedding gown. She kept a low haircut and wore no makeup while beaming with a smile while her mother recorded her.

In another video, Afua Asantewaa shared a video of Afua Etruwaa wearing the gown she wore for her traditional wedding ceremony nine years ago.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's wedding video

The highlight of the conversations in the comments section of Afua Asantewaa's video was people talking about how beautiful Afua Etruwaa looked in the yellow wedding gown.

Others shared similar sentiments with the GWR star, saying that they were also not fans of traditional white wedding gowns.

Below are the opinions of social media users on Afua Etruwaa wearing her mother's wedding gown from nine years ago:

justrizta said:

"I too love her smile."

priscilla_kusaah said:

"My beautiful daughter 😍."

eunice.baffoe.908 said:

"Beautiful 🥰but this ur daughter looks like too much 😀😀😀❤️."

nyansu.felicity said:

"Awww this is beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️."

lizzyaddai said:

"Pretty Princess 😍🔥."

dede.yomo.7 said:

"I don't why, but I'm also not a fan of white gowns. I've been telling people that I'll wear a black wedding."

Afua Asantewaa's daughter dances in heels

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, the daughter of Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, left many people impressed with her dancing skills in a video.

In a viral video, the teenager displayed incredible dance moves to the Tshwala Bami dance challenge effortlessly in heels.

She flaunted her natural beauty and dazzled in an African print dress, which caught the attention of many people who applauded her for making the moves correctly. In contrast, others talked about her striking resemblance to her mother.

