Wode Maya, in a video that surfaced on Facebook, bought porridge by the roadside and ate it along with spicy fried bean cake

The wealthy YouTuber sat on a bench to enjoy the local Ghanaian delicacy and said the tastiest porridge was sold roadside

In the comments section, social media users shared their love for the delicacy and some of their favourite Ghanaian breakfasts

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya was spotted enjoying breakfast by the roadside in a video that has gone viral on Facebook.

The wealthy content creator was seen sitting on a bench and eating Hausa koko with koose, a popular local delicacy.

Hausa koko is a smooth, spicy porridge made from fermented ground corn or millet. It is a common breakfast in Ghana, often paired with koose, a fried bean cake, or bofrot, a type of doughnut.

In the video, Wode Maya described his meal as the tastiest and advised that people who want to buy the best porridge should buy from the roadside and jokingly added that there should be a gutter nearby.

He also expressed his love for Ghanaian street food.

Social media users responded enthusiastically to the video and shared their favourite breakfast meals in the comments section as they expressed their appreciation for his down-to-earth gesture.

Koose, also known as akara in other parts of West Africa, has its origins linked to the Hausa people, who are spread across the region, Wode Maya bought several of them in addition to the koko and seemed to enjoy it very much.

Wode Maya's koko purchase sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users as Wode Maya's koko and koose video went viral.

Selaasie Hiadzi said:

"But Ewes call it Aklah. Notice that Ewes also call liver aklah. And that food looks like cooked liver. Interestingly, Ewes and Yorubas share a relationship."

Musah Abdul Karim commented:

"Your trademark never leaves you “Amazing” I’m yet to see a video without “Amazing” Looks like it’s now involuntary."

Getrich Herman said:

"That koko base is my base too…it’s around the Kay-Billie-Klaer International School, American House"

Nafisa Quaye commented:

"But it's two oo. The white one without spices is the akala whiles the one with spices is koose. That's how we differentiate it in my locality."

Aliyu Usman Vulegbo said:

"There are two names for it in Nigeria. In Northern Nigeria, it is called Kosai while in the south it is called Akara. Now, in Northern Nigeria, Koko is also known as koko while in the south, koko is called pap or in some cases, akamu."

Bright Owusu Ansah wrote:

"This is beautiful, but the woman is telling lies. There is no such thing as North. From Tamale to Wa, it is far from Accra to Cape Coast. She should mention her hometown."

Wode Maya visits Nogokpo

Wode Maya went viral again recently after he visited Nogokpo and explored some of the region's spiritual beliefs.

YEN.com.gh reported that the YouTuber spoke with the village chief, who explained some of their beliefs to him.

In the video, Wode Maya also discovered why Nogokpo was considered one of the most feared towns in Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

