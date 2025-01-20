Sharaf, the son of President John Mahama, joined his father at Opambour's church, Ebenezer Worship Center

Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, received a rousing welcome when he joined his father to fellowship at Opambour’s Ebenezer Worship Centre.

Sharaf Mahama receives a rousing welcome at Opambour’s church. Image Credit: @sharafmahama

Sharaf Mahama at Opambour's Church

Sharaf, also a FIFA Licensed Agent, fellowshipped with Prophet Opambour and his congregation on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

A video posted on social media by famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper showed the congregation cheering and waving their handkerchiefs in the air as Sharaf walked across the hall to his seat.

Other church members clad in National Democratic Congress (NDC) paraphernalia waved the party's flag in the air while cheering.

Other joyful church members could not help but shout inspiring words and hail the President's son while pointing at him as he walked across the hall.

When Sharaf took his seat, a lady rushed towards him and used the opportunity to take a selfie with him.

Reactions to Sharaf Mahama at Opambour’s Church

The warm and rousing welcome Sharaf received touched the hearts of many social media users. Many people opined that the President's son could one day become a Member of Parliament or a renowned politician.

Many others hailed him in the comments as the president's only son who was following in his father's footsteps.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Saraf Mahama's rousing reception at Opambour's church:

ohemaa__josel said:

"The young man is getting popular in the public eye…. He’ll soon go in politics and become a Leader…❤️."

gatiataf said:

"A son after his father’s heart incoming president ❤️."

georginablay1 said:

"This one will definitely love to follow his dad's footsteps. Maybe Minister someday."

sascopee said:

"I just love this young man,so simple and very humble,throughly First Lady has brought his family well up,respect for that❤️❤️❤️."

ayam_nakob said:

"Proper exposure old boy dey give to son against the next generation he’s going to head😁."

scorpion_5366 said:

"The Supreme Leader President Mahama will be given another chance to Govern Ghana 🇬🇭 for another 4 years after saving this 4 years in order to reset Ghana 🇬🇭 fully :🇦🇪🇦🇪💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿."

Below is the video of Mahama at Opambour's church:

Old video of Mahama, kids exercising trends

YEN.com.gh also reported that an old video from 2020 showed President John Mahama, his daughter Farida, and his son Sharaf bonding through exercise.

The video surfaced again in 2024 and went viral. It showed the President and his kids dressed casually. He biked with Farida while Sharaf jogged alongside.

Many people admired Mahama and his family for living a healthy lifestyle and drew comparisons to the family of former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

