A young lady of the Agogo State College has indicated that her role model is Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson, a choice which has stirred mixed reactions

In a video that circulated on social media, a teacher enquired from his students who they regarded as their role models and they all gave interesting answers

However, it was the young lady's choice of Yaa Jackson that stirred reactions with many social media users feeling that she could have picked someone better

A popular Ghanaian student from Agogo State College has stirred controversy after naming Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson as her role model in a classroom discussion.

In a video shared on social media, a teacher asked students to mention their role models. While many gave answers that ranged from politicians to academics, the young lady’s choice of Yaa Jackson caught the most attention.

Yaa Jackson, a Kumawood actress and social media influencer, has become known for her revealing outfits and antics on social media. She frequently shares photos on Instagram wearing minimal clothing, a style that has drawn both criticism and admiration.

The actress recently faced scrutiny after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) issued a public warning about body enhancement creams and syrups she promoted on her social media platforms. The FDA advised the public against patronising these products due to potential health risks.

The student’s choice has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning why she selected Yaa Jackson over other public figures. Some folks claimed that the influencer was not an adequate role model.

Yaa Jackson as role model stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

DailyHappyMia said:

"Inspiring future leaders! Role models can ignite passion and creativity in students. Let’s continue building those connections and encouraging growth!"

dhopeprincipal commented:

"Chale the school too dey mong oo,you’d get completely different and better answers from these “big” schools…buh still there’s no excuse for foolishness.😂😭"

OsikaniQuame said:

"The one who’s role model is Yaa Jackson must stop school. Wei.🤣🤣🤣"

goodtolive_ commented:

"Kc school papa aa wose y3ha wo, u see the names dem mentioned. Girls in gey hey, Louis, holico n others no go mention these names ah , low standard paa.😂"

GhanaMayor1957 said:

"Y’all are worried about Yaa Jackson and co- I’m worried about their names. Rhoda sɛn? What happened to our real names?"

GGabrielaryee33 commented:

"But why Broda sammy and Yaa jackson and Wendy shay. The lady who said Yaa Jackson her parent forgot r disown her."

iker_akwesi said:

"Brother Sammy is someone’s role model.🤭😹"

Esinkumabakofi commented:

"Yaa Jackson be your role model? That girl is wasting taxpayers money, we for lash am."

