Sarkodie has addressed claims by Kofi Mole that he held back the traction of his song Makoma by not showing up for the video shoot

In a post on X days ago, Kofi Mole claimed that the rapper did not show up for the video shoot, an assertion that has been confirmed by the video director Yaw Skyface in an interview

Sarkodie chanced on the interview on X and lamented that his name should be allowed to rest and shared his side of the story

Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has addressed claims by Kofi Mole regarding his absence from the video shoot for their song Makoma.

Kofi Mole recently took to X, accusing Sarkodie of holding back the song’s success by not showing up for the shoot.

Mole said that despite several attempts to contact the rapper, Sarkodie failed to appear for both scheduled days of filming.

This has now been confirmed by video director Yaw Skyface in an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM. Skyface explained that they made multiple attempts to reach Sarkodie, but he did not show up.

He added that he was unsure about the details of the communication between Kofi Mole and Sarkodie but suggested that the rapper was unavailable on both days of the shoot.

After coming across the interview, Sarkodie took to X to address the issue. He clarified that if any miscommunication took place, it was unintentional.

He added that he held Kofi Mole in high regard and that he did not engage in games when it came to his work. Sarkodie also asked for his name to be allowed to rest. He wrote:

"Yaa monma me din nda kakra me sr3 mo … have no idea about this and if it actually happened there was miscommunication somewhere only responding to this cos I got love for my superstar @kofi_mole I don’t play games … I’m in or not"

Reactions to Sarkodie and Kofi Mole drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Princekyeboah said:

"Sark, honestly your management needs to improve. You would have been bigger than Burna but I feel you need some radical thinkers and doers in your team. Your team lacks foresight. This sounds harsh but it’s true."

joojobryte commented:

"Woyɛ sɛ wo dinn da a, yɛ deɛ ɛtene🤣🤣wopɛ ɛntwinie dodo. King Sark, onipa mama biara ho wɔ nsɛm, let them say whatever they want."

whyte_collegi said:

"Your attitude of constantly ignoring your phone is what causes all these problems. Can’t count the number of people you’ve ignored even when they’ve been there for you when you needed them. Work on that because it’s not good for your reputation."

Afia Schwar addresses Lyft driver criticism

In other news, Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed criticisms from Ghanaians regarding her job as a Lyft driver in the US.

The actress said she was unbothered by the claims and noted that the job was a well-paying one.

YEN.com.gh reported that the drama started when a screenshot of Afia's profile as a Lyft driver was leaked online.

