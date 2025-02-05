Ghanaian actor Mercy Asiedu's 2014 advert for Ghanaian telecommunication network, AT formerly Tigo, has gone viral

This comes at the back of a social media user asking why keypad phones were referred to as yam phones

Many people of the older generation expressed excitement at seeing the television commercial

Kumawood star Mercy Asiedu's 2014 advert for Ghanaian telecommunication network, Tigo which is now AT, the reason keypad phones are called yams.

The Tigo advert

In the video commercial, Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah visited the home of actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor for her hand in marriage from her family. The traditional ceremony is known as knocking.

As they were seated on the compound, Mr Amenyah's phone rang and the ringtone sold him out since it was common to keypad phones.

He was embarrassed when Mercy Asiedu, the mother of Naa Ashorkor expressed dissatisfaction with him not owning a smartphone.

"Kwakye, you have a yam," Mercy Asiedu said.

The full AT advert

In the same old television commercial, Mercy Asiedu insisted that the keypad phone he was using was a yam and that her daughter had a smartphone.

She disgraced him in front of everyone saying that his handsomeness could not be compared to the keypad phone.

"Drop that yam because you cannot use it to ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," Mercy said.

Justifying why Harold needed to drop the yam, she noted that it would not show her daughter's wedding pictures on Instagram, Facebook, or X formerly Twitter.

The video of the commercial has gone viral after an X user made a post inquiring why the keypad phones were being referred to in Ghana as yams.

Reactions to the Tigo commercial

Many people in the comment section noted that Gen Zs would not be able to relate to those times when such phones were valuable.

The old television commercial also ignited nostalgic emotions in the older generation who shared their views in the comments.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users.

imomentproduction said:

"It you watched his ad as a kid you need to be married with atleast 1 kid 😂. That Bn said who is coming to see my mum "

narrt said:

"Started from when small phones became popular and phone manufacturers competed on who could make the smallest phones. People made fun of bigger phones calling them Gomoa banche because yams from Gomoa are big. Eventually people dropped the Gomoa and just called non-trendy phones yam."

blaeckmonarch said:

"I was asking myself why we've been able to maintain this name. It has come to stay."

thenana316 said:

"One of the greatest ad in Ghana..I laugh enter my wife bedroom and now she has lock the door ..how will I go out to see my side chick."

banger_boss_official said:

"TORCH 🔦 LIGHT 🔆 AND RADIO 📻😂😂😂😂MUST WE TELL E-LEVY THE STORY???😂😂😂."

lovely_derbbie said:

"They are actually called feature phones. Funny enough, when you search for yam phones on the internet, it is actually displayed 😂."

whois_skepta said:

"Back when phones weren’t expensive 😢😂😂."

readwith_oforiwaah said:

"Gen Z won't know this 😂. I remember this add vividly 😂."

