Evangelist Diana Asamoah, in a video, expressed interest in gaining a political appointment from President John Mahama

The staunch NPP supporter shared that she would like to serve as the minister of paternity leave under the NDC government

Evangelist Diana Asamoah added that she was still committed to the NPP despite her interest in serving Ghana under the NDC

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multi-award-winning gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has expressed interest in gaining political appointment from President John Dramani Mahama and his New Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Diana Asamoah shares her interest in seeking a political appointment from President John Mahama. Photo source: @luvfm99.5 and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Speaking during her recent Akoko Abon show on Angel FM, the gospel singer, a staunch supporter of the main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), noted that President John Mahama was elected the leader of Ghana for every citizen irrespective of their political affiliations.

She said:

"Mahama is here for all of us. I always say there is no money with NDC or NPP's name on it. So if NPP comes to power, I will spend Ghanaian money because it belongs to all of us. If NDC comes to power, I will do the same. If you look at the Ghanaian cedi, NDC or NPP have not been written on them. President Akufo-Addo or John Mahama's names have not been written on any money."

The Anopa Wim hitmaker said she had no problem with any supporter who expressed their unwavering support to any of the two parties, NDC and NPP whenever they assumed office via the electoral process.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah noted that she was waiting for the NDC to finish setting up their government, so she could go and visit President John Mahama for talks over a political appointment during his tenure.

She said she wanted the President to create a Paternity leave ministry and designate her as the minister responsible for handling the affairs there.

"Since they (NDC) have returned to power, I am waiting for them to finish getting their affairs in order so I could go to President John Mahama and ask him to appoint me as a Paternity leave minister since he has not appointed anyone for that sector yet."

Evangelist Diana Asamoah noted that despite her interest in gaining a political appointment under the NDC government, she was still loyal to the NPP and would never consider quitting them as they were her favourite party.

The gospel musician said she would fully support any party elected to lead the country but her heart would always belong to the NPP.

She also responded to critics who have asked her to insult former President Akufo-Addo since he left office, stating that it was not a sensible idea to insult the elderly as such actions had serious consequences.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah was a prominent campaigner for NPP's presidential candidate and former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 general elections.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah's political appointment interest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Chief Kuffour commented:

"So are you an evangelist or a politician?"

Davemens said:

"I really love you mummy because you are not a hypocrite."

Evangelist Edward Boakye commented:

"God bless you, Evangelist. She always tells the truth."

BabeAsantewaa commented:

"But you sang for Nana Addo."

Ernestina Quarshie said:

"They don’t need you😂😂😂😂."

Kala Kumasi appeals for political appointment

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kala Kumasi appealed to President John Mahama to give him a political appointment.

The actress noted that she and other actors who heavily campaigned for the NDC flagbearer to reward them for their support.

Kala Kumasi said she and her colleagues would even head to Accra as they did not want to be left behind after the elections.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh