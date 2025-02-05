A video of a Ghanaian man talking about his lived experience in the United Arab Emirates has left many people inspired

The man in the interview opened up on how he left Duabai due to hardship by management to build a homeowner after he returned to Ghana

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the story of the young man

A young Ghanaian has become an inspiration to many people after he shared his story of how transformed from a hustler in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to becoming a homeowner in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, Okyere said in 2016 he relocated to the United Arab Emirates in search of greener pastures.

A Ghanaian man flaunts the plush five-bedroom he owns in Ghana following his return from the UAE. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He said after arriving in Dubai he was hit with the harsh reality after realising that he quit his well-paying job in search of non-existent jobs in the Gulf country.

Okyere said after doing several menial jobs he opted to return to Ghana and was given $50 equivalent to GH¢700 by his Nigerian friend.

Desperate to make meaning out of his life, Okyere said he borrowed money from his parents and he invested it into the sale of lands.

Today he owns a five-bedroom house in Berekum and is glad that his decision to return to Ghana has paid off.

He explained that he no longer fancies travelling abroad due to the opportunities available in the country.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the young man over his decision to explore opportunities in the country.

@GhanaForYouUpdates indicated:

"Life abroad will teach you many lessons that would make u succeed in Ghana."

@MartinAttakee indicated:

"His family should be applauded, because they supported him when he came back from dubai. Families of such should be emulated."

@ikayikay9011 wrote:

"After coming to the UK, I have seen that Ghana is paradise. In Ghana I live in a 3 bedroom self contained paying 2,500 Cedis as rent."

@HelenaTeyegh indicaed:

"Many people living abroad haven't accomplished what this young man has. Hes living his best life. We wake early morning in this cold weather to work but have nothing to show for.. Time to return home and do business. The plan is to be self sufficient and not too rich.. Life is short."

Lady relocates to Dubai to do a cleaning job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, who relocated to the UAE for greener pastures realised she made a mistake.

The woman who had been in Dubai for 2 years, now works as a cleaner and lives on a monthly salary of 500 dirhams equivalent of GH¢1,700.

In a video, she advised Ghanaians not to travel to Dubai to work as cleaners because the salary was inadequate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh