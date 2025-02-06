Basketmouth and Prophet Ogyaba, in a video, were spotted at the Saville Row Ghana shop in East Legon

The Nigerian comedian visited the fashion shop in search of luxurious goods from prominent fashion brands

Saville Row Ghana CEO Nana Sarfo took Basketmouth, Prophet Ogyaba and others on a tour of the big shop

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth and Prophet Ogyaba courted attention after a video of them at businessman Nana Sarfo's Saville Row Ghana shop surfaced on social media.

Basketmouth and Prophet Ogyaba spotted at businessman Nana Sarfo's Saville Row Ghana shop. Photo source: @iamremsover

Source: TikTok

Saville Row Ghana's Head of Marketing Remsover took to his official TikTok page to share a video of Basketmouth's recent visit to the plush fashion shop, located at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video, the head of marketing and a female colleague stood in front of the shop and welcomed Basketmouth as he arrived on the premises in a 2016-registered luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Nigerian comedian, sporting an all-black casual outfit with a blond hairstyle exchanged pleasantries with Remsover at the entrance before heading inside the Saville Row Ghana shop, where he hugged the owner, Nana Sarfo, who gave him a tour of the plush interior.

Basketmouth, Nana Sarfo and an entourage including Prophet Ogyaba, who was recently involved in a cheating scandal with his disgruntled mistress Lady Cassie, climbed to the top floor of the large building, where the Nigerian comedian checked out some men's fashion items that were displayed for sale including designer belts and shoes.

The group later entered other rooms where female fashion accessories including designer handbags were also displayed in good ventilation condition to preserve their original quality.

Comedian Basketmouth later tried on some expensive shoes before heading outside with Nana Sarfo and others to a local restaurant close to the Saville Row Ghana shop to purchase some local delicacies.

Below is the video of Basketmouth and Prophet Ogyaba at the Saville Row Ghana shop:

Ghanaians react to Basketmouth, Ogyaba's visit

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

CORDLEZ commented:

"This man is really a businessman indeed."

Ms Kay said:

"Did I see Ogyaba? ✌️."

Rich Karikari @Rkay shots commented:

"His stuff looks more original than Osebo’s stuff."

Jim Iyke visits Osebo's fashion boutique

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jim Iyke visited fashionista Osebo The Zaraman's fashion boutique during a trip to Ghana.

The award-winning Nigerian actor interacted with Osebo as he searched for a suit for his close associate Pastor Brian Amoateng before a presidential event.

During their conversation, Osebo The Zaraman claimed that he owned 640 pairs of shoes after Jim Iyke said he owned 200 pairs.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh