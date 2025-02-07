Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye has opened up his relationship with his former manager

The Ghanaian artist spoke about his humble beginning and how his aunty maltreated him after his parents died

Some social media users have commented on Fameye's comments about Ogidi Brown while on the Delay Show

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye has shared more information about his relationship with his former manager Ogidi Brown on the Delay Show.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker disclosed that he had hit songs with Kofi Kinaata and Medikal before he met his former manager.

Ghanaian musician Fameye says Ogidi Brown only rented a single room for him. Photo credit: @fameye_music.

Source: Instagram

Famous musician Fameye explained that he was performing at various campus events and his songs were as a soundtrack on the YOLO TV series.

"I was famous after senior high. I was shooting my videos and they were being played on television stations. I was still using the same name Fameye."

He described his older songs as 'incredible' and knew from early on that he had genuine musical talents.

"Before all the brouhaha, I competed in the Born Stars reality show and I was second. I also tried my luck at MTN hitmaker and it exposed me to industry players and my real fanbase. I was doing constant follow-ups."

Fameye added that he released a hit song as an underground artist titled Afia Bruwa that featured Kofi Kinaata.

"I was on the song track for the YOLO television series and it was also being played in the Western Region. I also collaborated with Medikal on a hit song titled Addiction and it is still a hit. I had a solid fanbase and I was always performing at various campuses."

Ghanaian musician Fameye talks about his former manager Ogidi Brown amid their beef. Photo credit: @fameyemusic.

Source: Instagram

Fameye talks about relationship with Ogidi Brown

During the same interview with Delay, he stated:

"Before Nothing I Get song, I was living at Oforikro. Ogidi Brown paid for the rent. It was a single room. I met Ogidi Brown in 2016."

By that time, Fameye had already recorded and mixed Nothing I Get but had not yet released the track.

"When I met him, I was a ready soldier but I needed a bullet and he gave it to me. I stayed in the single room for 2 or 3 years. We had our differences before the issue became the talk of the town."

"After my issues with Ogidi Brown, the next song I released on my own was Mate," he added.

Watch the video below:

Fameye performs on Onua Showtime

Fameye also won the studio audience over his energetic performance during a previous appearance on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown.

Watch the video below:

Ogidi Brown slams Fameye in viral video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ogidi Brown addressing Fameye after his comments on their animosity that went viral.

In addition to cursing his former signee, the artist manager entirely ruled out the possibility of any future reconciliation between them.

To express their opinions about the disagreement, a large number of admirers flocked to the comments section of Ogidi Brown's post.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh