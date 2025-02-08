Brain Jotter recently landed in Ghana ahead of Deacon Famous and his Ghanaian girlfriend, Mawusi Faith's wedding in Accra

The Nigerian skit maker was spotted in a viral video singing the Ghanaian national anthem while interacting with his friends

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media, applauded him for his attempt at singing the national attempt

Popular Nigerian comic actor, Brain Jotter left many in awe after he was spotted singing the Ghanaian national anthem at the wedding ceremony of fellow content creator, Deacon Famous and his Beautiful girlfriend, Mawusi Faith.

Brain Jotter gave his own rendition of the famous West African country's national anthem.

A Nigerian comic actor, Brain Jotter, sings Ghanaian national anthem at Deacon Famous and Mawusi's wedding. Photo credit: @brainjotte/IG.

From the video circulating on TikTok, the Nigerian comic actor struggled to memorise the lyrics of the Ghanaian national anthem.

Brain Jotter was among the groomsmen for the ongoing wedding which started on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Deacon Famous and Mawusi Faith's marriage is the second of the Ghana-Nogerian celebrity wedding that has happened in the in the space of 12 months.

In February 2024, Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss tied the knot with his UK-based Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn, in a colourful ceremony in Ghana.

The tradional marriage reportedly took place a few days after their civil wedding.

The guests at the wedding included entertainers such as comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James.

Deacon Famous's wedding

Deacon Famous and his beautiful Ghanaian bride, Mawusi Faith, kicked off their wedding with a traditional marriage.

The couple donned beautfiul traditional outfits which properly represented their respective cultures.

In a video of the traditional wedding making rounds on social media, Deacon Famous and Mawusi Faith rocked marching Kente outifs for their customary marriage.

Beside Brain Jotter, Nigieran gospel musician, Moses Bliss and veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu were among the dignitaries who graced the wedding.

Below is the video of Brain Jotter singing the Ghanaian national anthem.

Reactions to Brain Jotter's video

Brain Jotter’s attempt at singing the Ghanaian national anthem was widely praised as a symbol of the strong bond between Nigeria and Ghana by netizen upon coming across the video on social media.

Fans from both Ghana and Nigerian flooded the comments section to commend Brain Jotter for singing the Ghanaian national anthem.

Below are some of the comment in reaction to the video.

@shiine.xx said:

"Funny how he sings it better than this government school students."

@B’Trice also said:

"The bond Ghana and Nigeria share is beautiful."

@Sweet boy commented:

"Mo de3 obi b3 gyimi kakraa ,na give him or her Ghana card , as if the card be immortality."

Brain Jotter speaks twi effortlessly

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Brain Jotter was earlier spotted speaking twi effortlessly in a viral video.

The comic actor was in Ghana on a promotional trip and wowed his Ghanaian fans by engaging them in the popular local language.

His linguistic skills impressed many Ghanaians on social media who thronged the comment section to praise them.

