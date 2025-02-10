Akuapem Poloo replied to a comment by Andrew Tate which suggested that women lose all attraction to men once they cannot siphon money from them

The Ghanaian actress was not too happy with the American social media personality's statement and disagreed with his sentiments

She noted that when a man shows his woman love and affection, she is still going to love him even when he experiences financial hardships

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has responded to a comment made by American social media personality Andrew Tate who claimed that women lose all attraction to men once they are no longer able to provide money.

Tate who has become famous for his controversial views on relationships, stated,

"Women lose all attraction to you once they cannot get money from you."

Akuapem Poloo disagreed with his statement, pointing out that a woman’s love is not dependent on money alone.

In her reply, Poloo said that if a man continues to show love and affection when money is no longer involved, a woman will still love him.

She stressed that it is important to treat a woman well, even if financial support stops. Poloo also added that if a man no longer wishes to be with a woman, he should be clear about it, so she stays away. She wrote:

"Not really, if you still show a woman love and affection when the money stops coming they will still love you regardless 🙏 don’t treat her badly while you stop giving her money and if you don’t want her again, make it clear to her so she stays away from you🙏."

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and social media influencer, has often sparked controversy with his views on women.

He gained notoriety for his remarks that many consider harmful and degrading toward women. Tate was arrested in December 2022 alongside his brother, Tristan, in Romania, as part of an investigation into shady activities they were allegedly involved in.

Andrew Tate's comments on women spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

timmy_popoola19 wrote:

"@akuapem_poloo you’re saying all this cuz you have your own money, meet hustling ladies and know what’s going on."

ben1hunny commented:

"@akuapem_poloo Tarr na lie, women these days don’t regard affection without money."

mayowa_gbemila said:

"@akuapem_poloo love and affection in this generation has to do with money also."

mattigrini_ wrote:

"Real matters: Who still get money to spend no go believe this quote😂."

african.echo said:

"There’s nothing women hate than a man they can’t manipulate."

abi.e.adenuga commented:

"Just like men lose attraction when they can't sleep with you."

deribb reacted:

"You go start to dey look like portable for their eyes."

Akuapem Poloo flaunts her awards

Akuapem Poloo recently went viral again after she flaunted the numerous awards she has won in her illustrious career.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress was visited by blogger Zionfelix and showed him her numerous awards.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by how successful Akuapem Poloo was.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

