Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita won an honorary award at the recently held awards ceremony at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Afronita speaks about Abigail Dromo

During an interview with Punchline Vibes after receiving her award, Afronita spoke about her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

When asked what her next steps for the dance academy were, she noted that she did not have one but solely relied on God's plan for her and the dance academy.

"I believe I never really have a next step. I just follow God's plan for my life," Afronita said.

Abigail and Afronita at BGT

The former DWP dancer further stated that she and her team were still building the dance academy for kids and that the members had so much potential.

"We pray and we ask God to help us achieve greater and bigger things and for everyone to see that Ghanaian kids have a lot of talent."

However, when she was asked about her relationship with her former protégé Abigail Dromo, she did not go into details about where they stood currently after the brouhaha between their camps after their incredible run in the 2024 Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

"Abi this one, everyone knows. Everyone knows what is going on. This is a matter of the past."

Reactions to Afronita and Abigail's friendship

Many people admired Afronita's maturity in not addressing matters about herself and her relationship with Abigail Dromo.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

dotty said:

"One thing about Afronitaaa she'll never talk ill about others and is very respectful and humble 😍."

gracelife2 said:

"Queen period! You are too special 👌👌✨👸✨️🌟."

user8687248198349 said:

"Her answer when she was asked "what's your next step?' was just the best. StarGirl for a reason.♥️♥️♥️"

Jean Marie Ruth Ashley 🌟💖💎 said:

"My Star is very intelligent 🔥🔥💖💖💖."

FavorWendy said:

"Abigail is doing well and I hope she goes higher."

akosuaella23 said:

"From day one, she has always been mindful of her speech. A secret some old people don’t even know. We love you girl 🥰."

Sheldon explains Afronita and Abigail's feud

YEN.com.gh reported that rumours of a feud between the camps of Afronita and Abigail Dromo caused a frenzy online.

This came after the dance duo represented Ghana at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent in the UK.

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon recounted how the issues escalated in both camps after gathering some privileged information.

