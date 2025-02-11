Dr Likee, in a trending video, broke his silence on former child actor Strika's recent sacking from his camp

The Kumawood actor said he was happy to see Strika busy after leaving his caretaker Gunshot's home

Dr Likee added the former child actor remained in constant communication with his former caretaker

Popular Kumawood actor Dr Likee has spoken about former child movie star Strika's recent sacking from his camp.

In an interview during the grand opening of his protégé and Strika's former caretaker Gunshot's new plush studio, the Kumawood actor finally broke his silence on the Beast Of No Nation actor's exit from his group.

Dr Likee noted that he was happy to see Strika also shoot his visual projects after leaving his caretaker Gunshot's home.

The comic actor said despite the controversy that stemmed from his exit, the former child actor remained in constant communication with Gunshot.

He noted that he was glad to know that Strika had developed the skill of content creation within the short period he spent with his crew.

Dr Likee said he shared Strika's skits on social media in a bid to help promote his content and push his brand further. He noted that he had planned to provide financial assistance to the former child actor if he continued excelling in his current craft.

The Kumawood star, who recently attended his friend and colleague Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wedding, stated that many individuals who joined him and his camp always develop valuable skills and that only lazy ones leave without learning anything from them.

Dr Likee said many successful youngsters who had gained prominence on TikTok plied their trade under his and his associates' tutelage.

Strika dismissed from Dr Likee's camp

Strika was dismissed from Dr Likee's camp in January 2025 and returned to his family by his caretaker, Gunshot. In a video, Gunshot alleged that Strika was a kleptomaniac as well.

The caretaker also claimed that Strika had returned to hard substance use, making it difficult to continue supporting him.

Gunshot said despite efforts by the team to help Strika overcome these personal struggles, including enrolling him in a rehabilitation facility, he reportedly relapsed.

Below is the video of Dr Likee speaking on Strika's sacking from his camp:

Likee's remarks about Strika stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

newtonnewton8805 commented:

"By now like Striker be Accountant 😅😅😅😅😅😅. Striker, you missed big opportunity."

RBGAMING340 said:

"Aka and settings, pretending nkoaaa. He knows how to win Ghanaians heart. I like that."

SouthwardTwist commented:

"Aka, I like you so much. I always want to see you looking good and well-dressed. Make your brand shine."

Kingshomes8546 said:

"Ras Nene was, is, and will always be fake 😂😂😂."

Strika unveils trailer for blockbuster project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika unveiled the trailer for a blockbuster project on his official TikTok page.

The Beast Of No Nation movie actor received plaudits for the cinematography and visual quality of the trailer.

Strika had previously been criticised for the poor quality of his first skit he released after Dr Likee sacked him.

