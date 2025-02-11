Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called Bullgod has blasted Okomfour Kwadee in a viral video

Artiste manager Bullgod stated even God can't heal Okomfour Kwadee if he doesn't give him the opportunity

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that UTV posted on its official Facebook page

Popular artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called Bullgod, has commented on the viral video circulating online depicting Okomfour Kwadee seemingly in a distressed state.

The entertainment pundit boldly stated that the legendary musician Okomfour Kwadee is fully aware of his present condition and doesn't need help and healing from anyone.

Ghanaian artist manager Bullgod says Okomfour Kwadee is aware of what he is doing. Photo credit: @bullgodofbullhaus.

Bullgod added that Okomfour Kwadee has a family that loves and cares for him, but he was now going against the grain to do things that please him which might not necessarily be in his best interests.

Speaking on the United Showbiz, which is currently hosted by Empress Gifty, Bullgod proclaimed that even God can't help Kwadee.

“Even if God comes down to earth to heal Kwadee, he can’t be healed if he doesn't want to. Kwadee himself doesn’t want to be cured."

“He has decided to do what he is doing, sitting in the streets, freestyling, and not himself. He is the one deciding to be where he is."

“Even in the past, interacting with him, you would notice he was special. He could say something that would make you think differently."

“We are the ones thinking he needs help. For me, I don’t see anything wrong with him. I see him like a kid trying to feel free and have fun. He is in his own state. We cannot sit and condemn him. He knows what he is doing."

Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee poses with a fan in a viral video. Photo credit: @okomfokwadee.

Bullgod slams Okomfour Kwadee

Some social media users have commented on Artist Manager Bullgod's video that UTV posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ruthlynmaameakos stated:

How?? Please let’s not belittle the creator okay. He’s able to do anything. My Bible says ”But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

bryte84 stated:

"I strongly agree with Bullgod."

Abennaserwaa stated:

I said this somewhere and one mumu was insulting and cursing me. Hmmmm God is there for us all the time but left with us to make up our mind.

ibull_dogg stated:

"Some people ain't gonna get it tho but yhyh 🙌."

Walfidyk stated:

"The person who did what he did, threw the thing in the sea and that's why it cannot be reversed. Masa it's only God that can bring this guy back. A musician did this to him."

abdulrazak8026 stated:

"You are not making any sense here bro, you spoke without sending any message across."

Watch the video below:

MC Yaa Yeboah reacts to Okomfour Kwadee's video

Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah weighed in on Okomfour Kwadee's current situation on the United Showbiz programme.

Watch the video below:

Okomfour Kwadee's mom speaks on son's situation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Okomfour Kwadee's mother stating she does not know the whereabouts of her son.

The troubled rapper's mother recently provided insight into the rapper's condition as demands for immediate medical assistance grow.

Her remarks have increased worries regarding the rapper's welfare among fans and industry participants.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

