Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has given her explanation for what men mean when they describe women as disrespectful

Her assertion, recorded in a video, surfaced online after her husband said he divorced her as she had disrespected him

Some social media users who saw the video by Reverend Oduru shared their opinions on her assertion in the comments

Counsellor, relationship expert, and media personality Charlotte Oduro has tried to explain what men mean when they describe a woman as disrespectful.

In a video circulating on social media, the outspoken Ghanaian marriage counsellor gave her opinion on why men often described women in this way.

However, she indicated that most women described as disrespectful by their men were possibly wiser than their male partners.

“If you get a man whose thinking is low, he sees a wise woman to be foolish. In our society when a man says a woman does not respect, then it is a woman who is wiser than the man and he cannot comprehend the woman's wisdom.”

Counsellor Oduru added that some men were likely intimidated and infuriated by wise women and would do anything to make them seem foolish.

“They will make you question yourself and wonder if there is something wrong with you the woman. There is nothing wrong with you, they just can’t stand what you carry," she added.

In a TikTok video, she added that women tagged as disrespectful threatened men and then society would buy into his narrative.

The video went viral after her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro released a statement on Monday, February 10, 2025, that their marriage had ended.

In a subsequent video, he said that his wife was disrespectful and did not submit to him as a woman.

Netizens react to Charlotte Oduro’s assertion

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s explanation of disrespectful women shared by talklivetv on TikTok.

Akosuah Kessewaa Ben said:

“Eeei counselor charlotte Oduro paaa niee, anokwa time changes ampa😂💔.”

Arabakyss wrote:

“The narrative has changed.”

💎rare✨ said:

“My my and I …😁so now I mute and watch him do his mistakes in peace 😂😂😂.”

Phermah🥰 wrote:

“I do everything women as to do in the house but still my husband still say I don’t respect I even fetch water for him to bath and go to toilet hmmm is not easy oooh I don’t even know what to do.”

🦋Miss OLIVIA🦋new said:

“Until I found the perfect and matured man, I now know that nothing was wrong with me 🥰😂.”

User3718923435326 wrote:

“And whenever they say, She’s not giving him peace of mind Nyinaa y3….Aloow him to *Cheat* without questioning him 😄.”

Mrs Wormade said:

“My husband and his family members always tell me I don't respect I have now understand 😂😂 thumbsup to myself.”

Love_1 wrote:

“Very true paaah🔥🔥🔥 your second coming is soo marvellous🥰 you have now seen the behaviour of some man paaa.”

Charlotte Oduro speaks after divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro advised people on how to handle others and to close the door on them.

She indicated that there was always a possibility of people walking out of lives and that must be allowed where necessary.

Coming after news of her separation, some online users have criticised Charlotte Oduro's advice as not being genuine.

