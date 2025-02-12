Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her younger sister Geny melted many hearts in their TikTok dance video

In the video, they danced to a sped-up version of Iskaba by Nigerian musician, Wande Coal in their casual outfits

Their bond and striking resemblance caught the attention of social media users, who commended the dance moves

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her younger sister Geny, who is also an upcoming dancer, thrilled many of their fans with their incredible dance moves.

Afronita and her sister dance

Geny took to her official TikTok account to share a lovely video of herself and her elder sister, Afronita, displaying a beautiful sisterly bond and incredible dance moves.

In the heartwarming video, the song they danced to was the sped-up version of Iskaba by Nigerian musician, Wande Coal.

They did the official dance challenge song while adding their twist to it, making the video exciting to watch.

The sisters did not wear matching casual clothes. Geny opted for lighter pink sweatpants and a top, while Afronita wore baggy blue jeans and a deep pink top.

The AfroStar Kids Academy founder and her younger sister looked beautiful in their neatly done braids. While Geny's braids had curled ends, Afronita styled hers with beads.

Reactions to Afronita and Geny dancing

Many people in the comment section talked about their striking resemblance, while others wondered why Geny was taller than Afronita.

Others also noted that they had watched the video many times and were drawn to the beautiful sisterly bond displayed in the video.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Afronita and her younger sister dancing:

Einstein said:

"Afronitaaa, we love u .but your trousers,heat no catch u de3."

NigerianASKAaddict🌟💖 said:

"if na me be gilly,na everybody including my village ppl go hear say I'm afronitaaa's sister 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

16th January 🎂🎈🥳 said:

"If you know that Afronita is your favorite dancer 🥰 say hello."

C❤️H💎I🌹C🦋H❤️I 🔐 said:

"Her sister’s stature is just beautiful for dancing too ❤️🥰🔥."

Nita World🌟💖 said:

"Afronitaaa looks like Mama Nita here 💖😍."

sparkle Ronnette💖💖 said:

"I have watched this video like twenty five times is soooo beautiful."

Rosabel Diano🎀💖 said:

"Truly I can't get over this video 😭 🥰🥰."

Regiyawa said:

"Why would lil sisters be taller than the eldest. Somebody please explainnnnn😩."

Afronita fails to speak about Abigail

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of AfroStar Kids Academy, Afronita, declined to comment on her current relationship with her former protégé, Abigail Dromo, who has a partial hearing impairment.

Speaking in an interview after being honoured by the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), the talented Ghanaian dancer briefly addressed the topic, stating that it was 'a matter of the past'.

Afronita's response drew mixed reactions from social media users. While many praised her maturity and professionalism, others wished she had shared some insight into their relationship.

