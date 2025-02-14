Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum got many people admiring the bond she shared with her husband

The married couple, who are vacationing in Ontario, Canada, shared a lovely moment of how they were dealing with the cold weather

A fan noticed Afua Asantewaa's fake Canadian accent, which got many people laughing hard

Afua Asantewaa, the media personality who attempted the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon for the second time, shared a lovely video of her and her husband.

Afua Asantewaa speaks with a fake Canadian accent. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa speaks with fake accent

Afua Asantewaa took to her TikTok account to share a lovely encounter she had with her husband, Mr Kofi Aduonum, while on their trip to Canada.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband stepped out into the snow and cold weather and in the video, she checked up on him to find out how he was managing in the cold weather.

Mr Aduonum responded by saying that he was even hot as he removed his jacket, despite making facial expressions signalling how cold he was.

In the comment section, one TIkToker, Mrs Ofori Nyamekye, noticed Afua Asantewaa's Canadian accent, noting that it made her day as she added several laughing emojis.

"It's the accent for me😂😂😂😂😂."

In responding to Mrs Ofori Nyamekye, Afua Asantewaa noted that it was a fake accent and it was not original since they had not lived there for long.

"Allo accent 😂😂😂😂."

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa and her husband

Many people in the comment section spoke about their admiration for the beautiful bond Mr and Mrs Aduonum share as a married couple, as they vacationed in Canada.

Others also highlighted Mr Aduonum's actions in the video, such as pretending not to feel the cold. However, in the comment section, Afua Asantewaa replied to a fan saying that he ran inside the house after recording the video.

Below are the heartwarming messages people left in the comment section of Afua Asantewaa's video:

Ahoofe patri_official said:

"I can see that he is feeling very cold ❄️🥶🥰😂."

user66684229671992 said:

"eiii olu,afia daddy said he is hot so cool him 😂😂."

Dr. (Med) Lilian Davidson said:

“I’m hot babyyyyyyy”😂so cute. Someone make this a sound please 😂😂😂."

otismadaline2 |content creator said:

"He is a whole mood🤣🤣🤣🤣."

justJuu said:

"Show me love baby, happy vals day dear🤩."

Salomey Boakye said:

"Wie de3 mr l can see you feeling cold papa 😂😂 even mr your actions no kokraa kyer3 o 😂 Nana wooha Mr o😂❤️."

Afua Asantewaa and her husband in Canada

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum in Canada. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa’s husband Playfully spins her

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, had fans laughing after sharing a playful moment in a viral video.

In the TikTok clip, Mr. Aduonum enthusiastically lifted his wife and spun her around. However, as the moment unfolded, he ran out of strength** and accidentally dropped her, sparking amusement online.

The video warmed hearts, with many admirers praising their strong bond and lighthearted relationship. Others couldn’t help but notice a framed image from Afua’s sing-a-thon attempt** in the background, adding an extra nostalgic touch to the clip.

