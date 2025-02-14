Top 10 Nostalgic Mercy Johnson Roles That Made Fans Laugh and Cry
- Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is a household name when it comes to acting, especially in Nollywood
- The actress has played key roles in various movies which have ignited various reactions and emotion
- Mercy Mercy's character in the movies below makes her an unforgettable character who brings either tears or laughter to viewers
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Mercy Johnson has proven time and again that she is one of Nollywood’s most versatile and talented actresses.
Her ability to seamlessly switch between comedy and heart-wrenching drama is unmatched. Over the years, she has taken on roles that made viewers burst into laughter or reach for a box of tissues.
Let’s take a walk down memory lane with her top 10 nostalgic roles that left lasting impressions.
Dumebi in Dumebi the dirty girl
Mercy Johnson’s role as Dumebi, the lively and carefree village girl, is one fans can never forget. This is one of her earliest roles in her acting career.
With her funny expressions, quirky dance moves, and endless mischief, Dumebi had viewers smiling and laughing all the way through.
She brought so much joy and lightheartedness to the screen, making the character one of Nollywood’s most lovable and relatable personalities.
Watch the video below:
Susan in The Maid
Mercy’s breakthrough role as Susan, a maid possessed by an evil spirit, sent chills down viewers’ spines.
Watching her character shift from a sweet and innocent house help to something eerie kept viewers glued to their screens.
Her performance was so intense and emotional that it left many in awe, making the film a Nollywood classic.
Watch the video below:
Sonia in Baby Oku in America
In this comedy, Mercy plays Sonia, a loud, dramatic Nigerian woman trying to find her footing abroad.
Her exaggerated reactions to cultural differences and everyday struggles had viewers laughing throughout. Sonia’s lively personality made her so relatable and lovable, leaving fans smiling at every scene.
Watch the video below:
Eno in Heart of a Widow
This deeply emotional film saw Mercy play Eno, a widow struggling to rebuild her life after her husband’s death.
The character’s painful journey and Mercy’s emotional portrayal left many viewers in tears. It’s a powerful reminder of the resilience of women in difficult situations.
Merc
Juliet in Strength of a Woman
As Juliet, Mercy played the role of a woman fighting to keep her family together despite numerous challenges.
Her determination and strength were very relatable to viewers, who found the story inspiring. Many felt a deep connection to her character’s struggles and victories.
Chioma in The Royal Fight
In this royal drama, Mercy plays Chioma, a bold and determined village girl who stands up against oppression in the palace.
Her fiery attitude and fearless stance made her a fan favourite. Viewers cheered for her bravery while enjoying the drama she brought to the role.
Watch the video below:
Mercy Johnson is happily married and combines her acting career with taking care of her family.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh