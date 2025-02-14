Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is a household name when it comes to acting, especially in Nollywood

The actress has played key roles in various movies which have ignited various reactions and emotion

Mercy Mercy's character in the movies below makes her an unforgettable character who brings either tears or laughter to viewers

Mercy Johnson has proven time and again that she is one of Nollywood’s most versatile and talented actresses.

Her ability to seamlessly switch between comedy and heart-wrenching drama is unmatched. Over the years, she has taken on roles that made viewers burst into laughter or reach for a box of tissues.

Mercy Johnson proves she's a legendary actress with her roles in various movies.

Source: Instagram

Let’s take a walk down memory lane with her top 10 nostalgic roles that left lasting impressions.

Dumebi in Dumebi the dirty girl

Mercy Johnson’s role as Dumebi, the lively and carefree village girl, is one fans can never forget. This is one of her earliest roles in her acting career.

With her funny expressions, quirky dance moves, and endless mischief, Dumebi had viewers smiling and laughing all the way through.

She brought so much joy and lightheartedness to the screen, making the character one of Nollywood’s most lovable and relatable personalities.

Watch the video below:

Susan in The Maid

Mercy’s breakthrough role as Susan, a maid possessed by an evil spirit, sent chills down viewers’ spines.

Watching her character shift from a sweet and innocent house help to something eerie kept viewers glued to their screens.

Her performance was so intense and emotional that it left many in awe, making the film a Nollywood classic.

Watch the video below:

Sonia in Baby Oku in America

In this comedy, Mercy plays Sonia, a loud, dramatic Nigerian woman trying to find her footing abroad.

Her exaggerated reactions to cultural differences and everyday struggles had viewers laughing throughout. Sonia’s lively personality made her so relatable and lovable, leaving fans smiling at every scene.

Watch the video below:

Eno in Heart of a Widow

This deeply emotional film saw Mercy play Eno, a widow struggling to rebuild her life after her husband’s death.

The character’s painful journey and Mercy’s emotional portrayal left many viewers in tears. It’s a powerful reminder of the resilience of women in difficult situations.

Merc

Mercy John poses with her husband. Nollywood actress plays iconic roles.

Source: Original

Juliet in Strength of a Woman

As Juliet, Mercy played the role of a woman fighting to keep her family together despite numerous challenges.

Her determination and strength were very relatable to viewers, who found the story inspiring. Many felt a deep connection to her character’s struggles and victories.

Chioma in The Royal Fight

In this royal drama, Mercy plays Chioma, a bold and determined village girl who stands up against oppression in the palace.

Her fiery attitude and fearless stance made her a fan favourite. Viewers cheered for her bravery while enjoying the drama she brought to the role.

Watch the video below:

Mercy Johnson is happily married and combines her acting career with taking care of her family.

