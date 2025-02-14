Nana Ama McBrown, Adina and other 4 other female celebrities have inspired Ghanaians with their Valentine's Day outfits

These style influencers took a bold step to work with award-winning makeup artists for their face beat

Some fashion lovers have commented on the beautiful celebrity-inspired Valentine's Day outfits trending on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Valentine's Day 2025 was a memorable occasion, as A-list Ghanaian celebrities teamed up with their favourite fashion designers to unveil creative designs that truly stand out.

There's nothing quite like a fresh look to evoke a festive mood, no matter your plans on Valentine's Day.

Nikki Samonas, Deborah Vanessa and Nana Ama McBrown rock stylish red gowns. Photo credits: @nikkisamonas, @sisterderby and @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of six female celebrities who captivated us with their exquisite red gowns.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a corset gown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked younger than her age in a corseted halter-neck gown for her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

The mother-of-one wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising her look with red earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown styled her look with a red heart-shaped clutch purse as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Adina flaunts her skin in a red gown

Ghanaian musician Adina Thembi left nothing to the imagination as she wore a red gown to show off her skin.

The talented fashion designer looked gorgeous in a long African cornrow braids hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Nikki Samonas slays in a strapless gown

Ghanaian actress and fashion model Nikki Samonas accentuated her curves in a red structured gown designed with red beads.

Nikki Samonas looked like a bride in a beautiful side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The television presenter accessorised her look with silver earrings for her creative outdoor photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah models in a flared gown

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Benedicta Gafah looked like a supermodel in a red spaghetti-strap gown for her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

Benedicta Gafah wore heavy makeup and long earrings while posing graciously for her cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin slays in a bodycon dress

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked hot in a red three-quarter-sleeved dress for her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

Salma Mumin wore a long frontal lace hairstyle as she posed beautifully to flaunt her new tattoo and designer shoes.

The CEO of Lure by Salma accessorised her look with a stylish necklace to match her look for the shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Deborah Vanessa rocks a ruffled dress

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa popularly called Sister Derby looked glamorous in a red ruffled dress and white boots for her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

Deborah Vanessa looked gorgeous in her natural curly hairstyle and heavy makeup. The beautiful model wore red lipstick and diamond earrings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Deborah Vanessa models in a white gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa who turned heads with her stylish white white gown for a bridal photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-girlfriend looked flamboyant in a strapless gown with a detachable skirt.

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh