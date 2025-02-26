Beeztrap KOTM, in a video, sprayed cash on a crowd he encountered on the street while cruising in a luxurious car

Some members of the large crowd climbed on top of the rapper's moving car as he attempted to leave the area

Beeztrap KOTM's generous gesture to the crowd garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM courted attention after a video of his interaction with a large crowd surfaced on social media.

In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Fine Girl hitmaker was spotted cruising in an expensive luxurious car on the street in Kumasi before stopping to vibe with a large crowd that had gathered by the roadside to meet him physically.

Beeztrap KOTM, who wore only jeans shorts with no shirt, appeared out of the car's roof and proceeded to throw loads of cedi notes on the large crowd.

The rapper's spontaneous act of kindness sent the large crowd, which consisted of kids, adults and the elderly into a frenzy, with many people rushing to get their hands on the flying banknotes as they fell from the air onto the ground.

Beeztrap KOTM's gesture left behind a trail of smiling faces and enthusiastic chatter from the crowd, who were beyond excited.

The rapper continued spraying the cedi notes in the air as his driver proceeded to move the car for them to leave the area.

A few people from the crowd, who wanted to grab more cash for themselves, climbed on top of the car as the driver sped and the rapper made his way to an unknown location.

Beeztrap KOTM's gesture ignited major debate on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the potential safety risks and disruption to the area.

Others were simply excited to witness the crowd receive financial support from an artiste who developed his musical talent in the community before rising to become one of the prominent young artists in the Ghanaian music industry as part of the Asakaa Boys group in 2024.

The act of spraying cash in public has become a recurring theme among Ghanaian musicians in recent years.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Wendy have all engaged in the act they deem to be harmless and a way for them to show their fans appreciation for the continuous support they give them whenever they release their music.

Below are the videos of Beeztrap KOTM's fans climbing his car as he sprays cash:

Beeztrap KOTM's money-spraying gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kaesar commented:

"Santasi naaa he go do am there 🤣🤣🤣."

Kenzie_IBM said:

"Kumasi boys at it again."

Nana Koranteng commented:

"Ah chale 😂😂😂😂."

Stonebwoy dashes little girl with cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy gifted a little girl cedi notes at a music concert in the Bono Region.

The dancehall musician gave the little girl GH₵1,000 as a reward for correctly singing his song, Into The Future.

Stonebwoy's generous gesture towards the little girl earned him praise from many of his fans on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

