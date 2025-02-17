Rashida Black Beauty Puts Her Bosoms On Display, Sings Lasmid's Friday Night In Video
- Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her beauty when she shared a lovely video on TikTok
- In the video, the social media model showed off her well-defined bosoms while singing rapper Lasmid's Friday Night
- Many social media users thronged to the comment section to talk about how beautiful Rashida looked in the video as they complimented her
Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty caused a stir on social media when she showed off her fine beauty in a video which has taken over TikTok.
Rashida Black Beauty flaunts her beauty
Rashida took to her TikTok account, @malafaka515, to share a lovely video of herself getting many people to admire her beauty.
In the trending video, she sang the top-charting song Friday Night by sensational Ghanaian rapper Lasmid.
Seated in the comfort of her bedroom, the famous socialite flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup. She beamed with smiles as she sang the song word for word.
Singer Efya sparks pregnancy rumours with her new look as she rocks a stylish red outfit to perform in Kumasi
Rashida Black Beauty had a hair bonnet covering her head and wore a simple outfit. However, only her top section was visible in the video.
The ever-gorgeous social media influencer showed off her bosoms as she wore a low-cut v-shaped fitted top that accentuated her fine figure.
Reactions to Rashida Black Beauty's video
Many people thronged to the comment section and filled it with love and heartwarming emojis to express how they felt about Rashida's video.
Others also talked about Rashida's beauty, noting that despite her not wearing any makeup, she looked very beautiful as she showed off her beautiful dark skin.
Below are the reactions of social media users to Rashida's TikTok post:
Fiddy bambi ❤️🦋 said:
"Mama so fine🥰❤️."
Afia Sarfo Kantanka🖤 said:
"Babeeee."
Madina said:
"Bbb🥰🥰."
Rashida Black Beauty shakes behind
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty flaunted her new transformation after posting a new video on her TikTok page.
The popular Ghanaian socialite turned many heads as she showed off her fine curves in a fitted pink dress while dancing to a viral TikTok trend.
Many people talked about how beautiful Rashida looked in the viral video, while others admired her dance moves.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.