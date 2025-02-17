Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty got many people admiring her beauty when she shared a lovely video on TikTok

Famous Ghanaian socialite Rashida Black Beauty caused a stir on social media when she showed off her fine beauty in a video which has taken over TikTok.

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts her bosoms in a video. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: TikTok

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts her beauty

Rashida took to her TikTok account, @malafaka515, to share a lovely video of herself getting many people to admire her beauty.

In the trending video, she sang the top-charting song Friday Night by sensational Ghanaian rapper Lasmid.

Seated in the comfort of her bedroom, the famous socialite flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup. She beamed with smiles as she sang the song word for word.

Rashida Black Beauty had a hair bonnet covering her head and wore a simple outfit. However, only her top section was visible in the video.

The ever-gorgeous social media influencer showed off her bosoms as she wore a low-cut v-shaped fitted top that accentuated her fine figure.

Reactions to Rashida Black Beauty's video

Many people thronged to the comment section and filled it with love and heartwarming emojis to express how they felt about Rashida's video.

Others also talked about Rashida's beauty, noting that despite her not wearing any makeup, she looked very beautiful as she showed off her beautiful dark skin.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Rashida's TikTok post:

Fiddy bambi ❤️🦋 said:

"Mama so fine🥰❤️."

Afia Sarfo Kantanka🖤 said:

"Babeeee."

Madina said:

"Bbb🥰🥰."

Rashida Black Beauty flaunts her transformation. Image Credit: @malafaka515

Source: TikTok

Source: YEN.com.gh