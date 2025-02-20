Rising star Cina Soul has celebrated a remarkable achievement as she clinched the top spot in her primary school exams

Cina Soul's excellent results showcased not only her talent in music but also her dedication to education

It's an inspiring reminder that hard work pays off in the classroom and on the stage after the report surfaced online

Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopomepo, popularly known as Cina Soul, is one of the most talented female artists, and her primary school examination results reflect her brilliance.

The 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Icons finalist was an exceptional student from a young age, and this foundation has contributed to her success as an outstanding musician today.

Cina Soul excelled academically, ranking first in her class of fifty students with an impressive score of 956 out of a possible 1,200.

Her remarkable academic achievements have garnered congratulations from many fans, who are also encouraging their children to strive for their dreams.

Cina Soul clinches top spot in class

Some Ghanaians have commented on Cina Soul's primary school report on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

David Afriyie stated:

"Abeg show us high school or university grades na most of us had the best grades in primary school."

Gabriel Yeboah stated:

"We were all sharks in primary 😂."

Paul Gee stated:

"Would these grades give you food? People got more than this."

Gbormita Joedreamer

"Which primary is doing 12 subjects in 2006?. Let's not be posting things without looking at it well."

Prince Opoku stated:

"Where are her WASSCE results?."

Queenie Abena stated:

"Most of us had these grades and positions during our primary days so let us rest biko!."

FlairLhord Exzibit stated:

"How can common primary results be used as reference to boast??🤔🤔."

Wahala Ghana stated:

"And Primary School in 2006 was a child subjected to reading 12 Subjects?"

Dbuddy stated:

"Abeg some of us did well more than this but don’t know what happened in High school😂."

Nhi Mha stated:

"We all were sharks in primary 😭 the question is are we still sharks in uni?"

Yuornyaa Samuel stated:

"In 2006, the grading was 1,2,3 not A, B, C."

Emma Nuel stated:

"I'll go look for my report card for primary school.. con grade myself 😂😂."

Check out the post below:

Cina Soul rocks a stylish outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Cina Soul looked classy in a sleeveless top and black leather pants for a short video shot.

Cina Soul looked gorgeous in a blond hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising her look with silver earrings to match her sets of earrings.

Watch the video below:

Cina Soul flaunts her new hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cina Soul, a female artist from Ghana, who became popular on Instagram. Recently, she turned heads when she shared pictures of her new hairdo.

The young style influencer wore an all-black outfit for her picture session, showing off too much skin.

Some social media users commented on Cina Soul's new hairdo and skimpy attire on Instagram.

