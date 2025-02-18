Seasoned Ghanaian television presenter Berla Mundi excited fans by sharing a video of herself showing off her baby bump

The video was an Absa commercial where she rocked a black mini dress and a blazer, a frontal lace wig and heavy makeup

Many people took to the comments section to talk about her beauty while others were overjoyed that she was having a child

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi got many people admiring her beautiful looks when she shared a video showing off her baby bump.

Berla Mundi flaunts baby bump

In a video on her Instagram page, Berla Mundi was seen talking about the services of the renowned international bank, Absa.

Standing in the ATM section of the bank in the video, Berla Mundi showed off her baby bump in a black mini-dress and a blazer.

She wore a frontal lace wig styled with a side parting and the edges were neatly curled and laid without the lace showing.

The seasoned presenter, who tied the knot in January 2024 to business mogul David Tabi, looked beautiful in heavy makeup.

Berla beamed with a smile that made her look radiant and she also stood out thanks to a layered necklace she accessorised with.

Speaking about Absa, she wrote in the comment section that their services were relevant to persons who loved travelling.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Are you always travelling? Then why not sign up for the @absaghana #CreditCard and enjoy some great benefits while touring the world! Watch the video to find out more #yourstorymatters #absa #absaghana #absacreditcard"

Reactions to Berla Mundi's video, baby bump

Many people filled the comments section with lovely words as they talked about how much they admired Berla Mundi.

Her fervent fans could not hold back their kind words as they complimented her beautiful looks in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Berla showing off her pregnant self in an Absa commercial.

_cilla1 said:

"Indeed your story matters with absa❤️."

komlagabeatrice said:

"Looking beautiful as always 😍 ❤."

sandyozwald said:

"The best so far❤️💕."

Berla Mundi mistakenly shows her baby bump

YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi got many people admiring her looks when she shared a video of herself showing off her natural beauty.

In the video, the TV3 presenter mistakenly showed her fans her heavily pregnant belly while promoting LYVV Cosmetics, a brand she represents.

Ghanaians talked about how beautiful Berla Mundi looked in the video, while others spoke about her pregnancy and how happy they were for her.

