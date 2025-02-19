Funny Face, in a video, spoke about his upcoming movie project which involved his baby mama Vanessa Nicole

The comic actor noted that he was a professional actor and had no problem being cast in the same movie as his former girlfriend

Funny Face also said he would not hesitate to kiss his baby mama Vanessa Nicole on the set of their movie

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has spoken about his involvement in an upcoming movie with his estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face speaks on featuring in the same movie with his baby mama Vanessa. Photo source: @therealfunnyface and @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

In an interview with content creator Papa J, the comedian shared that he did not hate his baby mama Vanessa and that he was happy and proud to see her succeed as his children stood to benefit the most from her career endeavours.

Funny Face noted that he was a professional actor and had no problem being cast in the same movie as his former girlfriend. The comic actor said he would not hesitate to kiss his baby mama Vanessa Nicole on the set of their movie if his character was required to do so as part of the storyline.

The self-proclaimed Children President's remarks came after he and Vanessa were announced as part of the star-studded cast for a new movie, Love Rules.

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole were unveiled as two of the numerous high-profile cast members at a press conference on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The event also marked the first public meeting between Funny Face and Vanessa in a long while after their public fallout a few years ago.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole. Photo source: @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole's public drama

In recent years, Funny Face had been involved in an intense public feud with his baby mama Vanessa Nicole after their relationship ended on a bad note.

The breakup coupled with the lack of access to his twin daughters, Ella and Bella negatively impacted the comic actor, causing him to experience a mental health crisis that has plagued his acting career and strained his relationship with his friends and family.

He experienced a torrid period in 2024 as he attempted to make another career resurgence. The actor experienced another bad mental episode, which saw him abuse hard substances and make several allegations against his baby mama and other high-profile Ghanaian celebrities.

In September 2024, Funny Face was admitted to the Pantang Hospital for a psychological evaluation and was discharged after a few weeks. His condition got worse and he began to spiral out of control immediately after he was released from the facility.

The actor's struggles garnered the attention of fellow actor Kwaku Manu, who intervened and has been instrumental in his ongoing recovery process.

Below is the video of Funny Face speaking on featuring in the same movie as Vanessa:

Funny Face's kissing remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

emmanuelopoku4048 commented:

"I will entreat the producers of this movie to capture the behind-the-scenes very well. They can bring it out even after the movie is sold out and this behind-the-scenes can generate money and a lot of headlines."

amg_montana491 said:

"I pray God will give me a friend like Kwaku Manu 👏."

johnnanayawocran commented:

"Kwaku, God bless you."

Funny Face, Kwaku Manu's movie trailer drops

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the trailer for Funny Face and Kwaku Manu's movie was released on social media.

The movie titled The Bold Side Dude also starred other high-profile actors from the Kumawood industry.

Per the trailer, Funny Face played the role of a man whose wife cheated on him with Kwaku Manu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh