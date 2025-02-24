Kofi Adoma's personal assistant, in a recent video, shared a new update on his boss' eye condition and surgeries

Mubarak Yakubu said Adoma's condition has affected him physically and mentally, causing him to lose weight

The PA confirmed that his boss and his family have been able to raise over 5,099 euros from the GoFundMe they had set up

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's personal assistant Mubarak Yakubu has shared a new update on his eye condition.

In a recent interview with popular media personality Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show, Kofi Adoma's PA noted that his boss needed massive support from Ghanaians as he was experiencing a lot of pain and suffering due to his current predicament.

He said the renowned journalist's condition had taken a toll on him physically and psychologically, making him lose a lot of weight in the process.

"We need people to support us because Kofi Adoma is really suffering. He is suffering. Just imagine the Kofi Adoma we all know losing weight. You could see his predicament has taken a toll on him. If you see Kofi Adoma standing there, you will cry a lot."

Mubarak Yakubu, who also works as a staff member for Angel Broadcasting Network pleaded with Ghanaians to provide financial support and not expect their boss and renowned business Dr Kwaku Oteng alone to cover the full cost of his eye surgeries.

Kofi Adoma's PA confirmed that his boss and his family have been able to raise over 5,099 euros from the GoFundMe account they had set up to generate the funds needed for his remaining eye surgeries.

He also noted that many Ghanaians had donated money for the surgeries via a Mobile Money number they had publicly made available.

Kofi Adoma sustained a severe eye injury in January after being hit by a gunshot as he covered a festival in Dormaa, the capital of the Bono Region of Ghana.

The severity of the injury saw him travel to Dubai for medical treatment. His wife later shared that her husband had been blinded in one eye and eventually lost vision in the other eye.

After the unfortunate incident, renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama promised to cover the cost of Kofi Adoma's surgery and donated $115K.

However, due to the complications with the Kofi TV presenter's other eye, medical personnel had to perform additional surgeries and remove gun residue, leading to an increment in the cost of the medical procedures.

A GoFundMe account was recently set up by Kofi Adoma's close friend and content creator Magraheb to raise more money for the remaining surgeries to help the journalist regain his full eyesight.

Below is the video of Kofi Adoma's PA sharing an update on his eye condition:

Kofi Adoma's PA's update stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akuasika commented:

"Hmmmm, human beings, we are nothing without the help of God in this unpredictable life indeed. I pray God sees him through ❤️❤️❤️."

Nana Ayewa said:

"Oh kofi…who helps the helper 😢."

Richie labby commented:

"This is sad."

Chupachups said:

"Father God, please heal brother Kofi for us in Jesus' name. Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

Kofi Adoma's friend begs Dormaahene, Dr Oteng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's friend Nana Yaa Brefo begged Dr Kwaku Oteng and the Dormaahene over the journalist's condition.

The media personality called on the two distinguished personalities to provide more support for the reporter and help him recover from his predicament.

Nana Yaa Brefo's remarks about Kofi Adoma, Dr Kwaku Oteng and the Dormaahene garnered a number of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

