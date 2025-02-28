Kafui Danu-Pitcher has been appointed the CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority

The seasoned actress' appointment was confirmed by Ketu North MP Eric Edem Agbana on social media

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Kafui Danu-Pitcher on her new appointment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian actress and movie producer Kafui Danku-Pitcher has been named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary of the Ghana National Film Authority (NFA).

Kafui Danku-Pitcher appointed CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority. Photo source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

The famous actress' appointment to the Ghana National Film Authority by President John Dramani Mahama was confirmed in a social media post by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana on Friday, February 28, 2025.

In the social media post, Edem Agbana congratulated the actress on her appointment and highlighted the numerous successes she has chalked throughout her years in the Ghanaian movie industry.

He also expressed his optimism for the future of the National Film Authority under the leadership of Kafui Danku-Pitcher.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote:

"Kafui Danku-Pitcher Appointed CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority. H.E. John Dramani Mahama has appointed Kafui Danku-Pitcher as the CEO & Executive Secretary of the Ghana National Film Authority (NFA). "

"A seasoned filmmaker, author, entrepreneur, and advocate, Kafui brings years of experience in the creative arts, governance, and economic development. From producing films to championing social causes, her leadership is set to transform Ghana’s film industry, drive policy reforms, and create opportunities for industry players."

"Exciting times ahead for Ghana’s creative arts sector! #NFA #CreativeArts #Leadership. Congratulations sis Kafui Danku."

Kafui Danku has been in the Ghanaian movie industry since 2009 after her stint at the United Nations. She was featured in her first movie, Agony of the Christ, alongside Majid Michel and Nadia Buari.

Kafui Danku with other guests at President John Mahama's presidential dinner in January 2025. Photo source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Before venturing into acting, the actress was a contestant on the 2024 Miss Ghana beauty pageant, where she was one of the finalists. She later contested Miss Greater Accra 2004 where she won the pageant.

The seasoned actress and filmmaker is also the co-owner of the movie production company, ABC Limited (ABC Pictures GH).

Kafui Danku-Pitcher's appointment comes a day after her colleague James Gardiner was named the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

The actor received many congratulatory messages from Ghanaians including his colleagues like Roselyn Ngissah and Kafui Danku-Pitcher herself on social media.

Check out Edem Agbana's social media post below:

Ghanaians celebrate Kafui Danku-Pitcher's NFA appointment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Princess Sedziafa commented:

"Congratulations Kafui Danku. Please work hard, and do not put JDM to shame and do not disappoint Ghanaians. Thank you sis."

Annie Demanya said:

"God of the right time, we are grateful 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Congratulations Kafui Dankuu."

gm_shoppingcenter commented:

"She deserves it ❤️ Wholeheartedly worked hard 🙌🙌 Bless Her 💞🩷 Congratulations 🥳 🥳."

James Gardiner expresses gratitude to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that James Gardiner expressed his gratitude to President John Mahama after he was appointed as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

The actor beamed with excitement as he expressed pride in being given the big honour from the president.

James Gardiner also thanked Ghanaians for the congratulatory messages he received after he was appointed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh