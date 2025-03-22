President John Mahama's children, Sharaf Mahama and Farida Mahama, and the son of the late President Atta Mills, Kofi Atta Mills were at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the Ghana and Chad match

A video of them leaving the Accra Sports Stadium and receiving massive love from Ghanaians has gone viral

Many people spoke about Farida's beauty, while others spoke about their humility in the comment section

Two of President John Dramani Mahama's children, Sharaf Mahama and his younger sister Farida Mahama, were in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers between Ghana and Chad.

Farida Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, and Kofi Atta Mills watch the Ghana versus Chad match at the Accra Sports Stadium. Image Credit: @utvghana

Farida and Sharaf watch Ghana versus Chad

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of the renowned Ghanaian media network, UTV Ghana, Sharaf and Farida were seen leaving the Accra Sports Stadium.

They were spotted with friends and the son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Kofi Atta Mills as they left the stadium's premises with heavy security accompanying them.

In the video, Farida flaunted her natural beauty and was all smiles as she waved at fans who called out her name.

Farida, Sharaf and Kofi witness Ghana defeat Chad in a landslide 5-0 victory on March 21, 2025, in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After the landslide victory, Ghana moved to the top of Group I with 12 points. Madagascar, whom Ghana face on Monday, March 24, 2025, are in second place with 10 points.

Comoros is in third place with 9, followed by Mali, Central Africa and Chad who have 8, 4, and 0 points respectively.

Reactions to Farida and Sharaf at the stadium

Many people in the comment section spoke about Farida Mahama's beauty. They complimented her with lovely words.

Others also spoke about President Mahama's children saying that they were humble and down to earth, as they hailed the President and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama for raising them well.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Farida Mahama, Sharaf Mahama and Kofi Atta Mills at the Accra Sports Stadium:

kjfurnitures said:

"So you no see Atta Mills’s son."

drahjoy said:

"Farida is looking beautiful oooo😍."

maxccan said:

"I love the Mahama family. They are very humble."

kwecichapta said:

"See how President daughter fine 😍😂."

priscillaadobeaewurafua said:

"Asking for a friend did they buy some of the Tickets 😂 Anaaaa Free Entrance for them😂😂."

_sir_abdul said:

"So you no see Mills Jnr smh."

Farida Mahama and her older brother Shahid Mahama at their father's presidential inauguration dinner. Image Credit: @faribaby

